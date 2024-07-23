Cochin Minerals & Rutile Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 162.58% YOY

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Q1 Results Live : Cochin Minerals & Rutile declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 32.32% & the profit increased by 162.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.37% and the profit increased by 185.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.71% q-o-q & increased by 0.25% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was down by 48.67% q-o-q & increased by 212.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.6 for Q1 which increased by 162.98% Y-o-Y.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile has delivered -0.68% return in the last 1 week, 6.46% return in last 6 months and 6.13% YTD return.

Currently the Cochin Minerals & Rutile has a market cap of ₹228.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹349.8 & ₹215 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 88.34 100.82 -12.37% 66.76 +32.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.26 6.5 +11.71% 7.24 +0.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.24 0.27 -11.4% 0.17 +35.27% Total Operating Expense 79.84 84.26 -5.24% 64.04 +24.68% Operating Income 8.5 16.56 -48.67% 2.72 +212.04% Net Income Before Taxes 9 16.54 -45.57% 3.41 +163.87% Net Income 5.95 -6.92 +185.96% 2.27 +162.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.6 -8.84 +185.97% 2.89 +162.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.95Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹88.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar