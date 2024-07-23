Cochin Minerals & Rutile Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 162.58% YOY

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Q1 Results Live : Cochin Minerals & Rutile declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 32.32% & the profit increased by 162.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.37% and the profit increased by 185.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.71% q-o-q & increased by 0.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 48.67% q-o-q & increased by 212.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.6 for Q1 which increased by 162.98% Y-o-Y.
Cochin Minerals & Rutile has delivered -0.68% return in the last 1 week, 6.46% return in last 6 months and 6.13% YTD return.
Currently the Cochin Minerals & Rutile has a market cap of ₹228.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹349.8 & ₹215 respectively.
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|88.34
|100.82
|-12.37%
|66.76
|+32.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.26
|6.5
|+11.71%
|7.24
|+0.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.24
|0.27
|-11.4%
|0.17
|+35.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.84
|84.26
|-5.24%
|64.04
|+24.68%
|Operating Income
|8.5
|16.56
|-48.67%
|2.72
|+212.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9
|16.54
|-45.57%
|3.41
|+163.87%
|Net Income
|5.95
|-6.92
|+185.96%
|2.27
|+162.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.6
|-8.84
|+185.97%
|2.89
|+162.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.95Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹88.34Cr
