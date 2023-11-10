Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 60.93% YOY

Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 60.93% YOY

Livemint

Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 48.09% YoY & profit increased by 60.93% YoY

Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY24 Results

Cochin Shipyard declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 48.09% & the profit increased by 60.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 112.61% and the profit increased by 84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 19.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 177.71% q-o-q & increased by 49.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 61.03% Y-o-Y.

Cochin Shipyard has delivered 10.58% return in the last 1 week, 94.15% return in last 6 months and 96.04% YTD return.

Currently the Cochin Shipyard has a market cap of 13776.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1258.5 & 410.4 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Cochin Shipyard Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1011.72475.86+112.61%683.18+48.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.6786.64+11.57%81.19+19.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.8816.65+13.41%19.79-4.62%
Total Operating Expense839.39413.81+102.84%567.73+47.85%
Operating Income172.3362.05+177.71%115.46+49.26%
Net Income Before Taxes251.38137.36+83%164.99+52.36%
Net Income181.5398.65+84%112.79+60.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.87.5+84%8.57+61.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹181.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1011.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.