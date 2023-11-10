Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 60.93% YOY
Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 48.09% YoY & profit increased by 60.93% YoY
Cochin Shipyard declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 48.09% & the profit increased by 60.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 112.61% and the profit increased by 84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 19.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 177.71% q-o-q & increased by 49.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 61.03% Y-o-Y.
Cochin Shipyard has delivered 10.58% return in the last 1 week, 94.15% return in last 6 months and 96.04% YTD return.
Currently the Cochin Shipyard has a market cap of ₹13776.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1258.5 & ₹410.4 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Cochin Shipyard Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1011.72
|475.86
|+112.61%
|683.18
|+48.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.67
|86.64
|+11.57%
|81.19
|+19.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.88
|16.65
|+13.41%
|19.79
|-4.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|839.39
|413.81
|+102.84%
|567.73
|+47.85%
|Operating Income
|172.33
|62.05
|+177.71%
|115.46
|+49.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|251.38
|137.36
|+83%
|164.99
|+52.36%
|Net Income
|181.53
|98.65
|+84%
|112.79
|+60.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.8
|7.5
|+84%
|8.57
|+61.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹181.53Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1011.72Cr
