Cochin Shipyard Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 60.93% YOY

Cochin Shipyard declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 48.09% & the profit increased by 60.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 112.61% and the profit increased by 84%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 19.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 177.71% q-o-q & increased by 49.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.8 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 61.03% Y-o-Y.

Cochin Shipyard has delivered 10.58% return in the last 1 week, 94.15% return in last 6 months and 96.04% YTD return.

Currently the Cochin Shipyard has a market cap of ₹13776.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1258.5 & ₹410.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Cochin Shipyard Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1011.72 475.86 +112.61% 683.18 +48.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.67 86.64 +11.57% 81.19 +19.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.88 16.65 +13.41% 19.79 -4.62% Total Operating Expense 839.39 413.81 +102.84% 567.73 +47.85% Operating Income 172.33 62.05 +177.71% 115.46 +49.26% Net Income Before Taxes 251.38 137.36 +83% 164.99 +52.36% Net Income 181.53 98.65 +84% 112.79 +60.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.8 7.5 +84% 8.57 +61.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹181.53Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1011.72Cr

