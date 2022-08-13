Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 results FY2023: Net loss narrows to 18 crore

Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 results FY2023: Net loss narrows to 18 crore

CCD's average sales per day increased to 19,537 during the quarter of FY2023
1 min read . 03:40 PM ISTLivemint

  • Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) also shared the results of its subsidiary Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates the popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD)
  • Coffee Day Global's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to 189.63 crore in Q1 FY23

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reduced its consolidated net loss to 18 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2023.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reduced its consolidated net loss to 18 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2023.

Last year, the company posted a net loss of 117.28 crore in the same period.

Last year, the company posted a net loss of 117.28 crore in the same period.

The revenue from operation jumped to 210.49 crore as against 81.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operation jumped to 210.49 crore as against 81.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Whereas the CDEL expenses were at 237.75 crore, up 17.96% from 201.54 crore in Q1 FY2022.

Whereas the CDEL expenses were at 237.75 crore, up 17.96% from 201.54 crore in Q1 FY2022.

In a regulatory filing, Coffee Day Enterprises reported a revenue of 189.63 crore from coffee and related businesses in the April-June quarter of 2022 as against 67.16 crore in 2021. On the other hand, the company generated revenue from hospitality of 14.32 crore as against 2.40 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Coffee Day Enterprises reported a revenue of 189.63 crore from coffee and related businesses in the April-June quarter of 2022 as against 67.16 crore in 2021. On the other hand, the company generated revenue from hospitality of 14.32 crore as against 2.40 crore.

Separately, the CDEL also shared the results of its subsidiary Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates the popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).

Separately, the CDEL also shared the results of its subsidiary Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates the popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).

Coffee Day Global's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to 189.63 crore in Q1 FY23 as against 67.16 crore in the pandemic-impacted June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Coffee Day Global's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to 189.63 crore in Q1 FY23 as against 67.16 crore in the pandemic-impacted June quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company also narrowed its net losses to 11.72 crore as against 89.49 crore in Q1 FY22.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company also narrowed its net losses to 11.72 crore as against 89.49 crore in Q1 FY22.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

CCD's average sales per day increased to 19,537 during the quarter of FY2023 as against 8,558 in the April-June quarter last fiscal.

CCD's average sales per day increased to 19,537 during the quarter of FY2023 as against 8,558 in the April-June quarter last fiscal.

Its cafe outlets have reduced to 493 from 550 in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, while the vending machines count has risen to 46,603 from 43,782.

Its cafe outlets have reduced to 493 from 550 in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, while the vending machines count has risen to 46,603 from 43,782.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.