Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 results FY2023: Net loss narrows to 18 crore

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reduced its consolidated net loss to ₹18 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2023.
Last year, the company posted a net loss of ₹117.28 crore in the same period.
The revenue from operation jumped to ₹210.49 crore as against ₹81.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Whereas the CDEL expenses were at ₹237.75 crore, up 17.96% from ₹201.54 crore in Q1 FY2022.
In a regulatory filing, Coffee Day Enterprises reported a revenue of ₹189.63 crore from coffee and related businesses in the April-June quarter of 2022 as against ₹67.16 crore in 2021. On the other hand, the company generated revenue from hospitality of ₹14.32 crore as against ₹2.40 crore.
Separately, the CDEL also shared the results of its subsidiary Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates the popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).
Coffee Day Global's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹189.63 crore in Q1 FY23 as against ₹67.16 crore in the pandemic-impacted June quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company also narrowed its net losses to ₹11.72 crore as against ₹89.49 crore in Q1 FY22.
CCD's average sales per day increased to ₹19,537 during the quarter of FY2023 as against ₹8,558 in the April-June quarter last fiscal.
Its cafe outlets have reduced to 493 from 550 in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, while the vending machines count has risen to 46,603 from 43,782.
