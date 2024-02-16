Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY

Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.36% and the profit came at ₹69.18cr. It is noteworthy that Coffee Day Enterprises had declared a loss of ₹402.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q and increased by 13.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 115.72% q-o-q and increased by 104.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.28 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 117.24% Y-o-Y.

Coffee Day Enterprises has delivered -2.52% return in the last 1 week, 53.72% return in the last 6 months, and -6.18% YTD return.

Currently, Coffee Day Enterprises has a market cap of ₹1266.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.65 & ₹26.35 respectively.

Coffee Day Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 256.91 258.4 -0.58% 243.85 +5.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.04 34.75 +3.71% 31.74 +13.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.18 30.07 -6.29% 48.13 -41.45% Total Operating Expense 239.96 366.24 -34.48% 643.21 -62.69% Operating Income 16.95 -107.84 +115.72% -399.36 +104.24% Net Income Before Taxes 77.75 -116.06 +166.99% -404.81 +119.21% Net Income 69.18 -109.56 +163.14% -402.06 +117.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.28 -1.52 +315.92% -19.03 +117.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹256.91Cr

