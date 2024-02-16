Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY
Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.36% and the profit came at ₹69.18cr. It is noteworthy that Coffee Day Enterprises had declared a loss of ₹402.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.58%.