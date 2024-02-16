 Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 15:58:27
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.60 -2.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.00 -1.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.60 2.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.50 2.79%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at 69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY
BackBack

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY

 Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY & profit at ₹69.18Cr

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.36% and the profit came at 69.18cr. It is noteworthy that Coffee Day Enterprises had declared a loss of 402.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q and increased by 13.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 115.72% q-o-q and increased by 104.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.28 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 117.24% Y-o-Y.

Coffee Day Enterprises has delivered -2.52% return in the last 1 week, 53.72% return in the last 6 months, and -6.18% YTD return.

Currently, Coffee Day Enterprises has a market cap of 1266.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 68.65 & 26.35 respectively.

Coffee Day Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue256.91258.4-0.58%243.85+5.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.0434.75+3.71%31.74+13.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.1830.07-6.29%48.13-41.45%
Total Operating Expense239.96366.24-34.48%643.21-62.69%
Operating Income16.95-107.84+115.72%-399.36+104.24%
Net Income Before Taxes77.75-116.06+166.99%-404.81+119.21%
Net Income69.18-109.56+163.14%-402.06+117.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.28-1.52+315.92%-19.03+117.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹256.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:06 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App