Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at 69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY

Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.36% and the profit came at ₹69.18cr. It is noteworthy that Coffee Day Enterprises had declared a loss of ₹402.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q and increased by 13.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 115.72% q-o-q and increased by 104.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.28 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 117.24% Y-o-Y.
Coffee Day Enterprises has delivered -2.52% return in the last 1 week, 53.72% return in the last 6 months, and -6.18% YTD return.
Currently, Coffee Day Enterprises has a market cap of ₹1266.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.65 & ₹26.35 respectively.
Coffee Day Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|256.91
|258.4
|-0.58%
|243.85
|+5.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.04
|34.75
|+3.71%
|31.74
|+13.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.18
|30.07
|-6.29%
|48.13
|-41.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|239.96
|366.24
|-34.48%
|643.21
|-62.69%
|Operating Income
|16.95
|-107.84
|+115.72%
|-399.36
|+104.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|77.75
|-116.06
|+166.99%
|-404.81
|+119.21%
|Net Income
|69.18
|-109.56
|+163.14%
|-402.06
|+117.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.28
|-1.52
|+315.92%
|-19.03
|+117.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹69.18Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹256.91Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!