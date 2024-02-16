Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at 69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: profit at 69.18Cr, Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY

Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.36% YoY & profit at 69.18Cr

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.36% and the profit came at 69.18cr. It is noteworthy that Coffee Day Enterprises had declared a loss of 402.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.71% q-o-q and increased by 13.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 115.72% q-o-q and increased by 104.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.28 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 117.24% Y-o-Y.

Coffee Day Enterprises has delivered -2.52% return in the last 1 week, 53.72% return in the last 6 months, and -6.18% YTD return.

Currently, Coffee Day Enterprises has a market cap of 1266.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 68.65 & 26.35 respectively.

Coffee Day Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue256.91258.4-0.58%243.85+5.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.0434.75+3.71%31.74+13.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.1830.07-6.29%48.13-41.45%
Total Operating Expense239.96366.24-34.48%643.21-62.69%
Operating Income16.95-107.84+115.72%-399.36+104.24%
Net Income Before Taxes77.75-116.06+166.99%-404.81+119.21%
Net Income69.18-109.56+163.14%-402.06+117.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.28-1.52+315.92%-19.03+117.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹256.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.