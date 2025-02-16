Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 9.15%, although the company faced a loss of ₹10.28Cr. This is a significant contrast to the profit of ₹69.18Cr recorded in the same period last fiscal year. Comparatively, revenue grew by 4.11% from the previous quarter.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.66% quarter-on-quarter, while there was a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. The operating income surged by an impressive 328.1% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 46.84% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.49, reflecting a drastic decrease of 114.94% year-on-year. This disappointing performance continues a troubling trend for the company.
Coffee Day Enterprises has seen a downturn in its stock performance, with a -4.34% return in the last week and a staggering -38.88% return over the past six months, though it has managed a 4.24% return year-to-date.
Currently, Coffee Day Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹497.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹74.65 and a low of ₹22.62.
Coffee Day Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|280.41
|269.34
|+4.11%
|256.91
|+9.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.95
|41.1
|-7.66%
|36.04
|+5.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.87
|30.97
|+2.91%
|28.18
|+13.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|271.4
|273.29
|-0.69%
|239.96
|+13.1%
|Operating Income
|9.01
|-3.95
|+328.1%
|16.95
|-46.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-11.43
|-3.6
|-217.5%
|77.75
|-114.7%
|Net Income
|-10.28
|-3.3
|-211.52%
|69.18
|-114.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.49
|-0.16
|-206.25%
|3.28
|-114.94%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.