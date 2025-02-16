Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹10.28Cr, Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY & loss at 10.28Cr

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 9.15%, although the company faced a loss of 10.28Cr. This is a significant contrast to the profit of 69.18Cr recorded in the same period last fiscal year. Comparatively, revenue grew by 4.11% from the previous quarter.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.66% quarter-on-quarter, while there was a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. The operating income surged by an impressive 328.1% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 46.84% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 Results

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -0.49, reflecting a drastic decrease of 114.94% year-on-year. This disappointing performance continues a troubling trend for the company.

Coffee Day Enterprises has seen a downturn in its stock performance, with a -4.34% return in the last week and a staggering -38.88% return over the past six months, though it has managed a 4.24% return year-to-date.

Currently, Coffee Day Enterprises holds a market capitalization of 497.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of 74.65 and a low of 22.62.

Advertisement

Coffee Day Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue280.41269.34+4.11%256.91+9.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.9541.1-7.66%36.04+5.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.8730.97+2.91%28.18+13.09%
Total Operating Expense271.4273.29-0.69%239.96+13.1%
Operating Income9.01-3.95+328.1%16.95-46.84%
Net Income Before Taxes-11.43-3.6-217.5%77.75-114.7%
Net Income-10.28-3.3-211.52%69.18-114.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.49-0.16-206.25%3.28-114.94%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCoffee Day Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹10.28Cr, Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-10.28Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹280.41Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget