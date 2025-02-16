Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹10.28Cr, Revenue increased by 9.15% YoY

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Coffee Day Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 9.15%, although the company faced a loss of ₹10.28Cr. This is a significant contrast to the profit of ₹69.18Cr recorded in the same period last fiscal year. Comparatively, revenue grew by 4.11% from the previous quarter.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.66% quarter-on-quarter, while there was a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. The operating income surged by an impressive 328.1% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 46.84% year-on-year.

Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 Results

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.49, reflecting a drastic decrease of 114.94% year-on-year. This disappointing performance continues a troubling trend for the company.

Coffee Day Enterprises has seen a downturn in its stock performance, with a -4.34% return in the last week and a staggering -38.88% return over the past six months, though it has managed a 4.24% return year-to-date.

Currently, Coffee Day Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹497.82 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹74.65 and a low of ₹22.62.

Coffee Day Enterprises Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 280.41 269.34 +4.11% 256.91 +9.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.95 41.1 -7.66% 36.04 +5.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.87 30.97 +2.91% 28.18 +13.09% Total Operating Expense 271.4 273.29 -0.69% 239.96 +13.1% Operating Income 9.01 -3.95 +328.1% 16.95 -46.84% Net Income Before Taxes -11.43 -3.6 -217.5% 77.75 -114.7% Net Income -10.28 -3.3 -211.52% 69.18 -114.86% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.49 -0.16 -206.25% 3.28 -114.94%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.