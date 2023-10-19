Coforge Q1 FY24 results: profit rise by 10.42% YOY
Coforge, the technology solutions provider, declared their Q1 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 21.41% and the profit increased by 10.42% YoY.
In terms of quarterly performance, Coforge witnessed a 2.35% growth in revenue and a remarkable 43.99% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 1.21% q-o-q and increased by 25.05% YoY. This increase in expenses could be attributed to various factors such as inflation, marketing campaigns, and investments in infrastructure.
On the positive side, the operating income of Coforge showed a significant improvement. It was up by 34.29% q-o-q and increased by 2.08% YoY. This indicates that the company has been able to effectively manage its costs and improve its operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY24 stood at ₹26.54, which is a 9.94% increase compared to the previous year. This signifies that the company has been able to generate higher profits for its shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Coforge has delivered a negative return of -2.59% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown a positive return of 25.66% in the last 6 months and a solid 30.32% year-to-date return. This indicates that the company's stock has been performing well in the market.
As of 19 Oct, 2023, Coforge has a market capitalization of ₹31,158.27 Cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5,762.7 and ₹3,564.75 respectively. This shows that the stock has experienced significant price fluctuations over the past year.
Analysts have been closely following Coforge's performance. Out of the 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Oct, 2023, was to Buy the stock. This suggests that most analysts are optimistic about the future prospects of Coforge.
Coforge Financials
|Period
|Q1 FY24
|Q4 FY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2221
|2170
|+2.35%
|1829.4
|+21.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1374.9
|1358.5
|+1.21%
|1099.5
|+25.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|75.7
|71.7
|+5.58%
|63
|+20.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|1990.7
|1998.5
|-0.39%
|1603.8
|+24.12%
|Operating Income
|230.3
|171.5
|+34.29%
|225.6
|+2.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|224.2
|154.6
|+45.02%
|221.2
|+1.36%
|Net Income
|165.3
|114.8
|+43.99%
|149.7
|+10.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.54
|24.73
|+7.33%
|24.14
|+9.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹165.3Cr
Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2221Cr
