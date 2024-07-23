Coforge Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.42% YOY

Coforge Q1 Results Live : Coforge announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, revealing that the revenue grew by 8.1% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, declining by 19.42% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.79% increase in revenue, but a significant 40.46% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 4.04% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 3.43% increase year-over-year.
Operating income also faced challenges, dropping by 32.27% from the previous quarter and 8.03% from the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹20.78, marking a 21.7% decrease year-over-year.
Coforge's recent returns show 1.65% in the last week, -3.3% in the last 6 months, and -3.16% year-to-date.
With a market capitalization of ₹40524.47 Cr, Coforge's 52-week high/low are ₹6847.45 & ₹4287.25 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed opinions as of 23 Jul, 2024, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 3 analysts recommending Sell, 5 analysts opting for Hold, 12 analysts advising Buy, and 6 analysts advocating Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.
Coforge Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2400.8
|2358.5
|+1.79%
|2221
|+8.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1422
|1366.8
|+4.04%
|1374.9
|+3.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|81.5
|84.6
|-3.66%
|75.7
|+7.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|2189
|2045.8
|+7%
|1990.7
|+9.96%
|Operating Income
|211.8
|312.7
|-32.27%
|230.3
|-8.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|204.7
|285.6
|-28.33%
|224.2
|-8.7%
|Net Income
|133.2
|223.7
|-40.46%
|165.3
|-19.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.78
|34.68
|-40.07%
|26.54
|-21.7%
