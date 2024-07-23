Coforge Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.42% YOY

Coforge Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.1% YoY & profit decreased by 19.42% YoY

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Coforge Q1 Results Live
Coforge Q1 Results Live

Coforge Q1 Results Live : Coforge announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, revealing that the revenue grew by 8.1% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, declining by 19.42% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.79% increase in revenue, but a significant 40.46% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 4.04% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 3.43% increase year-over-year.

Operating income also faced challenges, dropping by 32.27% from the previous quarter and 8.03% from the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 20.78, marking a 21.7% decrease year-over-year.

Coforge's recent returns show 1.65% in the last week, -3.3% in the last 6 months, and -3.16% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 40524.47 Cr, Coforge's 52-week high/low are 6847.45 & 4287.25 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed opinions as of 23 Jul, 2024, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 3 analysts recommending Sell, 5 analysts opting for Hold, 12 analysts advising Buy, and 6 analysts advocating Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Coforge Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2400.82358.5+1.79%2221+8.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14221366.8+4.04%1374.9+3.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization81.584.6-3.66%75.7+7.66%
Total Operating Expense21892045.8+7%1990.7+9.96%
Operating Income211.8312.7-32.27%230.3-8.03%
Net Income Before Taxes204.7285.6-28.33%224.2-8.7%
Net Income133.2223.7-40.46%165.3-19.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.7834.68-40.07%26.54-21.7%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>133.2Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2400.8Cr
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:47 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsCoforge Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.42% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    313.00
    10:49 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    0.4 (0.13%)

    Tata Steel

    159.80
    10:49 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Federal Bank

    199.10
    10:49 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    6.15 (3.19%)

    Vedanta

    428.40
    10:49 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    -20.45 (-4.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    525.20
    10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    46.3 (9.67%)

    Easy Trip Planners

    42.95
    10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    2.9 (7.24%)

    Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals

    2,772.95
    10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    154.25 (5.89%)

    Suzlon Energy

    57.70
    10:45 AM | 23 JUL 2024
    2.63 (4.78%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue