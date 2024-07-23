Coforge Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.42% YOY

Coforge Q1 Results Live : Coforge announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, revealing that the revenue grew by 8.1% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, declining by 19.42% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.79% increase in revenue, but a significant 40.46% decrease in profit.

Operating income also faced challenges, dropping by 32.27% from the previous quarter and 8.03% from the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹20.78, marking a 21.7% decrease year-over-year.

Coforge's recent returns show 1.65% in the last week, -3.3% in the last 6 months, and -3.16% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹40524.47 Cr, Coforge's 52-week high/low are ₹6847.45 & ₹4287.25 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed opinions as of 23 Jul, 2024, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 3 analysts recommending Sell, 5 analysts opting for Hold, 12 analysts advising Buy, and 6 analysts advocating Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Coforge Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2400.8 2358.5 +1.79% 2221 +8.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1422 1366.8 +4.04% 1374.9 +3.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 81.5 84.6 -3.66% 75.7 +7.66% Total Operating Expense 2189 2045.8 +7% 1990.7 +9.96% Operating Income 211.8 312.7 -32.27% 230.3 -8.03% Net Income Before Taxes 204.7 285.6 -28.33% 224.2 -8.7% Net Income 133.2 223.7 -40.46% 165.3 -19.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.78 34.68 -40.07% 26.54 -21.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹133.2Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2400.8Cr

