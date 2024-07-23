Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coforge Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.42% YOY

Coforge Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 19.42% YOY

Livemint

Coforge Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.1% YoY & profit decreased by 19.42% YoY

Coforge Q1 Results Live

Coforge Q1 Results Live : Coforge announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, revealing that the revenue grew by 8.1% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, declining by 19.42% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.79% increase in revenue, but a significant 40.46% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 4.04% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 3.43% increase year-over-year.

Operating income also faced challenges, dropping by 32.27% from the previous quarter and 8.03% from the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 20.78, marking a 21.7% decrease year-over-year.

Coforge's recent returns show 1.65% in the last week, -3.3% in the last 6 months, and -3.16% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 40524.47 Cr, Coforge's 52-week high/low are 6847.45 & 4287.25 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed opinions as of 23 Jul, 2024, with 3 analysts suggesting a Strong Sell, 3 analysts recommending Sell, 5 analysts opting for Hold, 12 analysts advising Buy, and 6 analysts advocating Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Coforge Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2400.82358.5+1.79%2221+8.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14221366.8+4.04%1374.9+3.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization81.584.6-3.66%75.7+7.66%
Total Operating Expense21892045.8+7%1990.7+9.96%
Operating Income211.8312.7-32.27%230.3-8.03%
Net Income Before Taxes204.7285.6-28.33%224.2-8.7%
Net Income133.2223.7-40.46%165.3-19.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.7834.68-40.07%26.54-21.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹133.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2400.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

