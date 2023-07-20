Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coforge Q1 Results: Net profit rises 44% to 165 crore, revenue up 21%; dividend declared

Coforge Q1 Results: Net profit rises 44% to 165 crore, revenue up 21%; dividend declared

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:49 PM IST

  • Coforge reported a net profit of 165.3 crore in June quarter

Representative image: Coforge reported a net profit of 228 crore in June quarter

Coforge announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24, reporting a net profit of 165.3 crore, up 10 per cent, compared to 1,829.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, its said in a stock regulatory filing on 20 July.

“The Board has also declared interim dividend of Rs. 19/-(Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023-24," the firm said, adding, the the payment of interim dividend or dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.

Sharing other details, the firm said that the board has fixed 3 August as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

It is a developing story, will be updated shortly.

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 04:05 PM IST
