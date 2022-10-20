Coforge Q2: Net profit rises by 12% to 169.4 cr

Coforge Q2: Net profit rises by 12% to ₹169.4 cr1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
- Revenue from the operation rose by 24 per cent to ₹1959.4 crore
Coforge Ltd on Thursday reported a rise of 12 per cent in net profit for the September quarter at ₹169.4 crore. The net profit for the corresponding quarter was at ₹150.1 crore.
The revenue from the operation rose by 24 per cent to ₹1959.4 crore from ₹1569.4 crore in the corresponding quarter.
For the June quarter the revenue from the operation stood at ₹1829.4 crore.
Coforge share prices was up by 1.37 per cent to close at ₹3,864.50 at BSE.