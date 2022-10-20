Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Coforge Q2: Net profit rises by 12% to 169.4 cr

Coforge Q2: Net profit rises by 12% to 169.4 cr

1 min read . 04:04 PM ISTLivemint
Coforge's operation performance was ahead of estimates. Ebit margins at 13.3%, saw a modest 30 basis points sequential improvement aided by stronger revenues and offshore shift.

  • Revenue from the operation rose by 24 per cent to 1959.4 crore

Coforge Ltd on Thursday reported a rise of 12 per cent in net profit for the September quarter at 169.4 crore. The net profit for the corresponding quarter was at 150.1 crore.

The revenue from the operation rose by 24 per cent to 1959.4 crore from 1569.4 crore in the corresponding quarter.

For the June quarter the revenue from the operation stood at 1829.4 crore.

Coforge share prices was up by 1.37 per cent to close at 3,864.50 at BSE.

