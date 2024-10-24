Coforge Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 11.71% YoY

Coforge Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.54% YoY & profit increased by 11.71% YoY

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Coforge Q2 Results Live
Coforge Q2 Results Live

Coforge Q2 Results Live : Coforge declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance with a topline increase of 34.54% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 11.71%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 27.55%, while profit surged by an astounding 51.8%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 34.37% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 34.61% YoY. Despite these rising costs, Coforge managed to deliver strong operating income, which was up by 35.79% QoQ and 9.06% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 30.14, reflecting a 4% increase YoY. Coforge's stock has performed well in recent months, delivering a 4.91% return in the last week, 45.55% over the past six months, and a solid 20.45% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Coforge boasts a market capitalization of 50,428.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 7,648.7 and a low of 4,287.25. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with out of 27 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 a Sell, 3 a Hold, 10 a Buy, and 8 a Strong Buy.

As of 24 October 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to 'Buy', indicating a positive outlook for the company moving forward.

Coforge Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3062.32400.8+27.55%2276.2+34.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1910.71422+34.37%1419.4+34.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization124.381.5+52.52%77.2+61.01%
Total Operating Expense2774.72189+26.76%2012.5+37.87%
Operating Income287.6211.8+35.79%263.7+9.06%
Net Income Before Taxes313.5204.7+53.15%240.7+30.25%
Net Income202.2133.2+51.8%181+11.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS30.1420.78+45.04%28.98+4%
FAQs
₹202.2Cr
₹3062.3Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

