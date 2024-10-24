Coforge Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 11.71% YoY

Coforge Q2 Results Live : Coforge declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance with a topline increase of 34.54% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 11.71%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 27.55%, while profit surged by an astounding 51.8%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 34.37% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 34.61% YoY. Despite these rising costs, Coforge managed to deliver strong operating income, which was up by 35.79% QoQ and 9.06% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹30.14, reflecting a 4% increase YoY. Coforge's stock has performed well in recent months, delivering a 4.91% return in the last week, 45.55% over the past six months, and a solid 20.45% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Coforge boasts a market capitalization of ₹50,428.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7,648.7 and a low of ₹4,287.25. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with out of 27 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 a Sell, 3 a Hold, 10 a Buy, and 8 a Strong Buy.

As of 24 October 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to 'Buy', indicating a positive outlook for the company moving forward.

Coforge Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3062.3 2400.8 +27.55% 2276.2 +34.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1910.7 1422 +34.37% 1419.4 +34.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 124.3 81.5 +52.52% 77.2 +61.01% Total Operating Expense 2774.7 2189 +26.76% 2012.5 +37.87% Operating Income 287.6 211.8 +35.79% 263.7 +9.06% Net Income Before Taxes 313.5 204.7 +53.15% 240.7 +30.25% Net Income 202.2 133.2 +51.8% 181 +11.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 30.14 20.78 +45.04% 28.98 +4%