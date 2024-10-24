Coforge Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 11.71% YoY

Coforge Q2 Results Live : Coforge declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance with a topline increase of 34.54% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 11.71%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 27.55%, while profit surged by an astounding 51.8%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 34.37% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 34.61% YoY. Despite these rising costs, Coforge managed to deliver strong operating income, which was up by 35.79% QoQ and 9.06% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹30.14, reflecting a 4% increase YoY. Coforge's stock has performed well in recent months, delivering a 4.91% return in the last week, 45.55% over the past six months, and a solid 20.45% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Coforge boasts a market capitalization of ₹50,428.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7,648.7 and a low of ₹4,287.25. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with out of 27 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 a Sell, 3 a Hold, 10 a Buy, and 8 a Strong Buy.
As of 24 October 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to 'Buy', indicating a positive outlook for the company moving forward.
Coforge Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3062.3
|2400.8
|+27.55%
|2276.2
|+34.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1910.7
|1422
|+34.37%
|1419.4
|+34.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|124.3
|81.5
|+52.52%
|77.2
|+61.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|2774.7
|2189
|+26.76%
|2012.5
|+37.87%
|Operating Income
|287.6
|211.8
|+35.79%
|263.7
|+9.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|313.5
|204.7
|+53.15%
|240.7
|+30.25%
|Net Income
|202.2
|133.2
|+51.8%
|181
|+11.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|30.14
|20.78
|+45.04%
|28.98
|+4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹202.2Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3062.3Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar