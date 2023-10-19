Coforge Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 9.5% QoQ at ₹181 crore, revenue up 2.5%; declares dividend
Coforge Q2 Results: Coforge witnesses 2.5% revenue growth and 9.5% profit increase in Q2 compared to previous quarter. Coforge reiterates annual revenue growth forecast of 13-16% in FY24.
Q2 FY24 results: Coforge, the technology solutions provider, declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 October, 2023. The company posted strong financial and operational results, based on steady growth, expanding margins, and sustained business momentum. The topline increased by 16.2% and the profit slumped by 10% YoY.