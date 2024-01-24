Coforge Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.29% YoY

Coforge declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.01% & the profit increased by 4.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.07% and the profit increased by 31.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.19% q-o-q & increased by 12.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.07% q-o-q & increased by 5.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹38.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.94% Y-o-Y.

Coforge has delivered -5% return in the last 1 week, 35.41% return in last 6 months and 0.14% YTD return.

Currently, Coforge has a market cap of ₹38801.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6789 & ₹3564.75 respectively.

As of 24 Jan, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Coforge Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2323.3 2276.2 +2.07% 2055.8 +13.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1345.8 1419.4 -5.19% 1198.1 +12.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 81.1 77.2 +5.05% 62.4 +29.97% Total Operating Expense 2009.3 2012.5 -0.16% 1758.7 +14.25% Operating Income 314 263.7 +19.07% 297.1 +5.69% Net Income Before Taxes 294.4 240.7 +22.31% 307.4 -4.23% Net Income 238 181 +31.49% 228.2 +4.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 38.06 28.98 +31.33% 36.62 +3.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹238Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2323.3Cr

