Coforge Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.29% YoY

Coforge declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.01% & the profit increased by 4.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.07% and the profit increased by 31.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.19% q-o-q & increased by 12.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.07% q-o-q & increased by 5.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹38.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.94% Y-o-Y.
Coforge has delivered -5% return in the last 1 week, 35.41% return in last 6 months and 0.14% YTD return.
Currently, Coforge has a market cap of ₹38801.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6789 & ₹3564.75 respectively.
As of 24 Jan, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Coforge Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2323.3
|2276.2
|+2.07%
|2055.8
|+13.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1345.8
|1419.4
|-5.19%
|1198.1
|+12.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|81.1
|77.2
|+5.05%
|62.4
|+29.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|2009.3
|2012.5
|-0.16%
|1758.7
|+14.25%
|Operating Income
|314
|263.7
|+19.07%
|297.1
|+5.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|294.4
|240.7
|+22.31%
|307.4
|-4.23%
|Net Income
|238
|181
|+31.49%
|228.2
|+4.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|38.06
|28.98
|+31.33%
|36.62
|+3.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹238Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2323.3Cr
