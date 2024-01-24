Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coforge Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.29% YoY

Coforge Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.29% YoY

Livemint

Coforge Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.01% YoY & profit increased by 4.29% YoY

Coforge Q3 FY24 Results Live

Coforge declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.01% & the profit increased by 4.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.07% and the profit increased by 31.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.19% q-o-q & increased by 12.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.07% q-o-q & increased by 5.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 38.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.94% Y-o-Y.

Coforge has delivered -5% return in the last 1 week, 35.41% return in last 6 months and 0.14% YTD return.

Currently, Coforge has a market cap of 38801.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6789 & 3564.75 respectively.

As of 24 Jan, 2024, out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Coforge Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2323.32276.2+2.07%2055.8+13.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1345.81419.4-5.19%1198.1+12.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization81.177.2+5.05%62.4+29.97%
Total Operating Expense2009.32012.5-0.16%1758.7+14.25%
Operating Income314263.7+19.07%297.1+5.69%
Net Income Before Taxes294.4240.7+22.31%307.4-4.23%
Net Income238181+31.49%228.2+4.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS38.0628.98+31.33%36.62+3.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹238Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2323.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

