Coforge Q3 Results 2025:Coforge declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 42.82% year-over-year, despite a profit decrease of 9.45% YoY. The company's profit stood at ₹215.5 crore while revenue reached ₹3318.2 crore.

Comparatively, the revenue saw an 8.36% growth from the previous quarter, and profit increased by 6.58%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.03% quarter-over-quarter and jumped 47.7% year-over-year.

Coforge Q3 Results

The operating income was also on the rise, up by 9.94% quarter-over-quarter and a modest 0.7% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹31.94, which reflects a decrease of 16.08% compared to the same period last year.

Coforge has delivered a 5.33% return in the last week, a significant 45.47% return over the past six months, though it has experienced a decline of 4.83% year-to-date.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Coforge boasts a market capitalization of ₹61486.9 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹10026.8 and a low of ₹4287.25.

Among 28 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed, with 4 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 9 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Coforge Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3318.2 3062.3 +8.36% 2323.3 +42.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1987.7 1910.7 +4.03% 1345.8 +47.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 126.8 124.3 +2.01% 81.1 +56.35% Total Operating Expense 3002 2774.7 +8.19% 2009.3 +49.41% Operating Income 316.2 287.6 +9.94% 314 +0.7% Net Income Before Taxes 343.3 313.5 +9.51% 294.4 +16.61% Net Income 215.5 202.2 +6.58% 238 -9.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.94 30.14 +5.97% 38.06 -16.08%