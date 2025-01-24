Coforge Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 9.45% YOY, profit at ₹215.5 crore and revenue at ₹3318.2 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Coforge Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Coforge Q3 Results 2025:Coforge declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 42.82% year-over-year, despite a profit decrease of 9.45% YoY. The company's profit stood at 215.5 crore while revenue reached 3318.2 crore.

Comparatively, the revenue saw an 8.36% growth from the previous quarter, and profit increased by 6.58%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.03% quarter-over-quarter and jumped 47.7% year-over-year.

Coforge Q3 Results

The operating income was also on the rise, up by 9.94% quarter-over-quarter and a modest 0.7% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 31.94, which reflects a decrease of 16.08% compared to the same period last year.

Coforge has delivered a 5.33% return in the last week, a significant 45.47% return over the past six months, though it has experienced a decline of 4.83% year-to-date.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Coforge boasts a market capitalization of 61486.9 crore and has a 52-week high of 10026.8 and a low of 4287.25.

Among 28 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed, with 4 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 9 a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Coforge Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3318.23062.3+8.36%2323.3+42.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1987.71910.7+4.03%1345.8+47.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization126.8124.3+2.01%81.1+56.35%
Total Operating Expense30022774.7+8.19%2009.3+49.41%
Operating Income316.2287.6+9.94%314+0.7%
Net Income Before Taxes343.3313.5+9.51%294.4+16.61%
Net Income215.5202.2+6.58%238-9.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.9430.14+5.97%38.06-16.08%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹215.5Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3318.2Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
