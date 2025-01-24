Coforge Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 9.45% YOY, profit at ₹215.5 crore and revenue at ₹3318.2 crore

Coforge Q3 Results 2025:Coforge declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 42.82% year-over-year, despite a profit decrease of 9.45% YoY. The company's profit stood at ₹215.5 crore while revenue reached ₹3318.2 crore.
Comparatively, the revenue saw an 8.36% growth from the previous quarter, and profit increased by 6.58%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.03% quarter-over-quarter and jumped 47.7% year-over-year.
The operating income was also on the rise, up by 9.94% quarter-over-quarter and a modest 0.7% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹31.94, which reflects a decrease of 16.08% compared to the same period last year.
Coforge has delivered a 5.33% return in the last week, a significant 45.47% return over the past six months, though it has experienced a decline of 4.83% year-to-date.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, Coforge boasts a market capitalization of ₹61486.9 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹10026.8 and a low of ₹4287.25.
Among 28 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed, with 4 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 3 a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 9 a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.
Coforge Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3318.2
|3062.3
|+8.36%
|2323.3
|+42.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1987.7
|1910.7
|+4.03%
|1345.8
|+47.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|126.8
|124.3
|+2.01%
|81.1
|+56.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|3002
|2774.7
|+8.19%
|2009.3
|+49.41%
|Operating Income
|316.2
|287.6
|+9.94%
|314
|+0.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|343.3
|313.5
|+9.51%
|294.4
|+16.61%
|Net Income
|215.5
|202.2
|+6.58%
|238
|-9.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.94
|30.14
|+5.97%
|38.06
|-16.08%
