Coforge Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% QoQ to ₹242.8 crore, interim dividend declared
IT company Coforge released its October-December quarter results on Monday and recorded a 29% quarter-on-quarter jump in its net profit at ₹242.8 crore from 187.9 crore posted during the quarter ending September 2023. On a year-on-year basis, Coforge witnessed a 2% rise in net profits, which were recorded at ₹235.9 during the same period last year. The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share for those having a face value of ₹10 for each fully paid-up share in Coforge for FY23-24.