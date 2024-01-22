IT company Coforge released its October-December quarter results on Monday and recorded a 29% quarter-on-quarter jump in its net profit at ₹242.8 crore from 187.9 crore posted during the quarter ending September 2023. On a year-on-year basis, Coforge witnessed a 2% rise in net profits, which were recorded at ₹235.9 during the same period last year. The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per equity share for those having a face value of ₹10 for each fully paid-up share in Coforge for FY23-24.

“The Board has also declared a third interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023-24. Further in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed February 05, 2024, as the “Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the third interim dividend. The payment of third interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend," the company said in a release.

The revenue from operations of the company rose 2% from ₹2,276.2 crore during Q2FY24 to ₹2,323.3 crore during the period under review. In the December 2022 quarter, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,055.8 crore.

In the nine-month period ending December 2023, Coforge's net profit declined 3% to ₹606.4 crore from ₹6,284 crore recorded during the year-ago period. The revenue from operations of the company rose 16% from ₹5,844.6 crore in December 2022 to ₹6,820.5 crore during the period under review.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

