 Coforge Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% QoQ to ₹242.8 crore, interim dividend declared | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coforge Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% QoQ to 242.8 crore, interim dividend declared
Back Back

Coforge Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% QoQ to ₹242.8 crore, interim dividend declared

 Livemint

Coforge Q3 Results: On the year-on-year basis, the Coforge witnessed 2% rise in net profits, which were recorded ₹235.9 during the same period last year

Coforge Ltd (Coforge)Premium
Coforge Ltd (Coforge)

IT company Coforge released its October-December quarter results on Monday and recorded a 29% quarter-on-quarter jump in its net profit at 242.8 crore from 187.9 crore posted during the quarter ending September 2023. On a year-on-year basis, Coforge witnessed a 2% rise in net profits, which were recorded at 235.9 during the same period last year. The company has also declared an interim dividend of 19 per equity share for those having a face value of 10 for each fully paid-up share in Coforge for FY23-24.

“The Board has also declared a third interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023-24. Further in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed February 05, 2024, as the “Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the third interim dividend. The payment of third interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend," the company said in a release.

The revenue from operations of the company rose 2% from 2,276.2 crore during Q2FY24 to 2,323.3 crore during the period under review. In the December 2022 quarter, the company's revenue from operations stood at 2,055.8 crore.

In the nine-month period ending December 2023, Coforge's net profit declined 3% to 606.4 crore from 6,284 crore recorded during the year-ago period. The revenue from operations of the company rose 16% from 5,844.6 crore in December 2022 to 6,820.5 crore during the period under review.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Jan 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App