Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Coforge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 94.86% YOY

Coforge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 94.86% YOY

Livemint

Coforge Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.69% YoY & profit increased by 94.86% YoY

Coforge Q4 Results Live

Coforge Q4 Results Live : Coforge declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 8.69% and a significant profit increase of 94.86% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a mild increase of 1.52%, while the profit experienced a slight decline of 6.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a q-o-q rise of 1.56% and a Y-o-Y increase of 0.61%.

The operating income witnessed a q-o-q decrease of 0.41% but an impressive Y-o-Y surge of 82.33%.

The EPS for Q4 stands at 34.68, marking a notable 40.24% Y-o-Y growth.

Despite recent negative returns in the last week, 6 months, and YTD, Coforge currently holds a market cap of 30822.09 Cr.

As of 04 May, 2024, analyst ratings for Coforge indicate 3 Strong Sell, 4 Sell, 3 Hold, 12 Buy, and 5 Strong Buy recommendations.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for Coforge.

Coforge Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2358.52323.3+1.52%2170+8.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1366.81345.8+1.56%1358.5+0.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization84.681.1+4.32%71.7+17.99%
Total Operating Expense2045.82009.3+1.82%1998.5+2.37%
Operating Income312.7314-0.41%171.5+82.33%
Net Income Before Taxes285.6294.4-2.99%154.6+84.73%
Net Income223.7238-6.01%114.8+94.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.6838.06-8.89%24.73+40.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹223.7Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2358.5Cr

