Coforge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 94.86% YOY

Coforge Q4 Results Live : Coforge declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 8.69% and a significant profit increase of 94.86% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a mild increase of 1.52%, while the profit experienced a slight decline of 6.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a q-o-q rise of 1.56% and a Y-o-Y increase of 0.61%.
The operating income witnessed a q-o-q decrease of 0.41% but an impressive Y-o-Y surge of 82.33%.
The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹34.68, marking a notable 40.24% Y-o-Y growth.
Despite recent negative returns in the last week, 6 months, and YTD, Coforge currently holds a market cap of ₹30822.09 Cr.
As of 04 May, 2024, analyst ratings for Coforge indicate 3 Strong Sell, 4 Sell, 3 Hold, 12 Buy, and 5 Strong Buy recommendations.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for Coforge.
Coforge Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2358.5
|2323.3
|+1.52%
|2170
|+8.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1366.8
|1345.8
|+1.56%
|1358.5
|+0.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|84.6
|81.1
|+4.32%
|71.7
|+17.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|2045.8
|2009.3
|+1.82%
|1998.5
|+2.37%
|Operating Income
|312.7
|314
|-0.41%
|171.5
|+82.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|285.6
|294.4
|-2.99%
|154.6
|+84.73%
|Net Income
|223.7
|238
|-6.01%
|114.8
|+94.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.68
|38.06
|-8.89%
|24.73
|+40.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹223.7Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2358.5Cr
