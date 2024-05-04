Coforge Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 94.86% YOY

Coforge Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.69% YoY & profit increased by 94.86% YoY

Coforge Q4 Results Live : Coforge declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 8.69% and a significant profit increase of 94.86% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a mild increase of 1.52%, while the profit experienced a slight decline of 6.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a q-o-q rise of 1.56% and a Y-o-Y increase of 0.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income witnessed a q-o-q decrease of 0.41% but an impressive Y-o-Y surge of 82.33%.

The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹34.68, marking a notable 40.24% Y-o-Y growth.

Despite recent negative returns in the last week, 6 months, and YTD, Coforge currently holds a market cap of ₹30822.09 Cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 May, 2024, analyst ratings for Coforge indicate 3 Strong Sell, 4 Sell, 3 Hold, 12 Buy, and 5 Strong Buy recommendations.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for Coforge.

Coforge Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2358.5 2323.3 +1.52% 2170 +8.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1366.8 1345.8 +1.56% 1358.5 +0.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 84.6 81.1 +4.32% 71.7 +17.99% Total Operating Expense 2045.8 2009.3 +1.82% 1998.5 +2.37% Operating Income 312.7 314 -0.41% 171.5 +82.33% Net Income Before Taxes 285.6 294.4 -2.99% 154.6 +84.73% Net Income 223.7 238 -6.01% 114.8 +94.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.68 38.06 -8.89% 24.73 +40.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹223.7Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2358.5Cr

