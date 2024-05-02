Coforge Q4 results: Net profit rises 95% at ₹224 crore; to acquire 54% stake Cigniti Technologies
Coforge net profit rose 95% to ₹224 crore for the three-month period. Consolidated revenue rose 8.7% year-on-year to ₹2,359 crore in the three months ended March 31, falling short of analysts' estimate of ₹2,395 crore
Indian IT company Coforge reported a marginally smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday amid overall tepid tech spending from clients.
