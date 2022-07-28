Cognizant Q2 net profit up 12.7%, lowers full-year guidance

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported a 12.7% rise in net profit to $577 million for the June quarter from $512 million a year ago, on the back of a 9.5% rise in revenue in constant currency from the year-ago period to $4.9 billion. This is the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and the highest quarterly revenue to date. The company follows the calendar year.

