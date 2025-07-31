Cognizant Q2 beats estimates on BFSI strength, but organic growth a concern

Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. delivered better-than-expected results for the April-June quarter, buoyed by strong demand from banking clients. However, concerns about its underlying organic growth, which has slowed sequentially, remain. The Nasdaq-listed IT services firm reported revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, up 2.54% sequentially and 8.14% year-on-year. Banks and financial institutions accounted for more than three-fifths of its $130 million in incremental revenue during the period. By comparison, Indian peers Infosys Ltd and HCLTech Ltd posted revenue increases of 4.46% and 1.34% to $4.94 billion and $3.55 billion, respectively. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported a 0.59% sequential decline to $7.42 billion, its third straight quarterly drop.

While most Indian IT firms follow an April-March financial year, Cognizant adheres to a January-December calendar. Cognizant’s management struck a more optimistic tone than peers regarding the macroeconomic environment, despite continued uncertainty stemming from US President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff policies. Executives highlighted a growing appetite among clients for innovation-led projects. “One of the things in the last few quarters, it was mostly large deals and momentum was related to productivity, consolidation and AI-led productivity. Now we are starting to see innovation-led deals,” said Ravi Kumar Singisetti, chief executive of Cognizant, during the company’s post-earnings call with analysts. “We're starting to see innovation led deals, which is very encouraging because that is new spend cycles from our clients. And it kind of aligns to growth imperatives of our clients,” Singisetti said. Earlier this month, both TCS and Infosys flagged a hazy demand environment and blamed macroeconomic factors for delayed decision-making among Fortune 500 clients. HCLTech, however, maintained that the macro outlook was largely stable with sector-specific variations. Cognizant’s commentary on demand mirrored that of HCLTech. “The demand environment was largely unchanged in the quarter. While visibility is still limited, the ramp of large deals more than offset discretionary spending pressure,” said Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer of Cognizant, during the company’s post earnings interaction with analysts on Thursday. The Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm raised its full-year revenue guidance slightly from the prior quarter. It now expects revenue between $20.7 billion and $21.1 billion for the full year, translating to 4.7%–6.7% annual growth, up from the earlier range of 3.9%–6.4%. Cognizant said it expects to navigate the current volatility with help from its strong order book and an improving macro environment. Total bookings rose 6% year-on-year to $27.8 billion, the highest in five quarters, largely driven by two mega deals in the healthcare and telecom sectors.

The company also outperformed consensus estimates. A Bloomberg poll of 22 analysts had pegged revenue at $5.19 billion. Management’s confidence was bolstered by the company winning two big-ticket contracts, each valued above $500 million, early last month. Reliance on acquisitions Still, the company’s revenue growth continues to rely heavily on acquisitions. According to its press release, the Belcan acquisition accounted for roughly half of Cognizant’s year-on-year growth, mirroring the contribution in the previous quarter. Cognizant reported 8.2% year-on-year growth in the January–March period and 7.2% in the April–June quarter, both in constant currency terms. Growth from its Belcan and Thirdera acquisitions contributed 4% in Q1, and Belcan alone added a similar share in Q2. That level of reliance suggests the company’s organic growth is slipping, raising concerns about its ability to win business discounting acquisitions. To put that in context, Cognizant’s 4% acquisition-led growth from Belcan is slightly below HCLTech’s 5% overall growth and modestly above Infosys’s 3% growth guidance for FY26, both measured in constant currency. Cognizant acquired Ohio-based Belcan in August 2024 for $1.3 billion. The engineering and development services firm derives more than three-fourths of its revenue from commercial aerospace, defence, and space sectors, with 40% coming from U.S. federal contracts. Some analysts have raised concerns that growth from Belcan may slow amid spending cuts by the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Elon Musk. Adding to its challenges, Cognizant is expected to incur a one-time tax expense of $400 million in the July-September quarter due to a change in US tax laws this month. Investors had other reasons to be cautious. Net profit declined 2.7% sequentially to $645 million, and operating margin contracted by 110 basis points to 15.6% during the quarter. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point. This comes as profitability remains under pressure across the industry. While TCS expanded operating margins by 30 basis points to 24.5%, Infosys and HCLTech reported declines of 20 basis points and 160 basis points to 20.8% and 16.3%, respectively. Cognizant’s healthcare vertical, which accounts for nearly a third of its revenue, also showed signs of weakness. Revenue from healthcare and life sciences clients declined 1.27% sequentially to $1.55 billion. The segment has been affected by uncertainties in the US healthcare market and tariff-related concerns among life sciences customers. On the hiring front, Cognizant added 7,500 employees during the quarter, ending with a headcount of 343,800, the highest among top IT outsourcers during the period. TCS and Infosys added 5,090 and 210 employees, closing the quarter with headcounts of 613,069 and 323,788, respectively.

