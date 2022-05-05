Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant revised its full year 2022 revenue growth guidance to 9-11% in constant currency at $19.8-20.2 billion which includes an improved organic revenue growth outlook and a lower inorganic contribution, reflecting a disciplined acquisition strategy, the company said. Last quarter, it had projected 8.5-11.5% revenue growth for 2022 to $20.0-20.5 billion, its highest-ever annual revenue outlook.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}