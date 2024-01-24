Colgate Palmolive India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.71% YoY

Colgate Palmolive India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.08% & the profit increased by 35.71% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.13% and the profit decreased by 2.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 16.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.47% q-o-q & increased by 34.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 35.79% Y-o-Y.

Colgate Palmolive India has delivered 1.98% return in the last 1 week, 38.37% return in the last 6 months, and 0.26% YTD return.

Currently, Colgate Palmolive India has a market cap of ₹68980.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2550 & ₹1434.6 respectively.

As of 24 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Colgate Palmolive India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1395.65 1471.09 -5.13% 1291.27 +8.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 314.09 312.2 +0.61% 268.84 +16.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.37 44.28 -6.57% 43.67 -5.27% Total Operating Expense 968.63 1033.24 -6.25% 973.49 -0.5% Operating Income 427.02 437.85 -2.47% 317.78 +34.38% Net Income Before Taxes 443.4 457.81 -3.15% 326.93 +35.63% Net Income 330.11 340.05 -2.92% 243.24 +35.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.14 12.5 -2.88% 8.94 +35.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹330.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1395.65Cr

