Colgate Palmolive India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.71% YoY

Colgate Palmolive India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.08% & the profit increased by 35.71% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.13% and the profit decreased by 2.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 16.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.47% q-o-q & increased by 34.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 35.79% Y-o-Y.

Colgate Palmolive India has delivered 1.98% return in the last 1 week, 38.37% return in the last 6 months, and 0.26% YTD return.

Currently, Colgate Palmolive India has a market cap of 68980.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2550 & 1434.6 respectively.

As of 24 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

Colgate Palmolive India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1395.651471.09-5.13%1291.27+8.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total314.09312.2+0.61%268.84+16.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.3744.28-6.57%43.67-5.27%
Total Operating Expense968.631033.24-6.25%973.49-0.5%
Operating Income427.02437.85-2.47%317.78+34.38%
Net Income Before Taxes443.4457.81-3.15%326.93+35.63%
Net Income330.11340.05-2.92%243.24+35.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.1412.5-2.88%8.94+35.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹330.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1395.65Cr

