Colgate Palmolive India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.71% YoY

Colgate Palmolive India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.08% & the profit increased by 35.71% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.13% and the profit decreased by 2.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 16.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.47% q-o-q & increased by 34.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 35.79% Y-o-Y.
Colgate Palmolive India has delivered 1.98% return in the last 1 week, 38.37% return in the last 6 months, and 0.26% YTD return.
Currently, Colgate Palmolive India has a market cap of ₹68980.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2550 & ₹1434.6 respectively.
As of 24 Jan, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 10 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
Colgate Palmolive India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1395.65
|1471.09
|-5.13%
|1291.27
|+8.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|314.09
|312.2
|+0.61%
|268.84
|+16.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.37
|44.28
|-6.57%
|43.67
|-5.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|968.63
|1033.24
|-6.25%
|973.49
|-0.5%
|Operating Income
|427.02
|437.85
|-2.47%
|317.78
|+34.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|443.4
|457.81
|-3.15%
|326.93
|+35.63%
|Net Income
|330.11
|340.05
|-2.92%
|243.24
|+35.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.14
|12.5
|-2.88%
|8.94
|+35.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹330.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1395.65Cr
