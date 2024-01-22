Colgate Palmolive India Q3: Net profit jumps 35.7% to 330.11 crore

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Monday posted a 35.71 per cent increase in net profit to ₹330.11 crore for the December quarter mainly led by a double-digit growth in the toothpaste segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The oral hygiene product maker had posted a net profit of ₹243.24 crore in the year-ago period, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its sales were up 8.21 per cent to ₹1,386.41 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal. It was at ₹1,281.21 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

CPIL's total expenses were ₹970.14 crore, marginally down during the quarter.

CPIL's total income in the quarter under review was at ₹1,413.54 crore, up 8.6 per cent.

"We are pleased with top line growth for the quarter supported by the strong performance of our core equities. Profitability indicators are on an upward trend and we continue to enhance the investment support behind our brands," Prabha Narasimhan MD & CEO said.

Current performance underscores the effectiveness of our strategy, focus on technology, securing the right talent, and efforts in governance and cost management.

"These initiatives have yielded consistent growth for the company, with our toothpaste segment achieving double-digit growth and positive volume expansion," she added.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Monday settled at ₹2,534.15 on the BSE, up 1.77 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.