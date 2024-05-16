Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.11% YOY

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.32% YoY & profit increased by 20.11% YoY

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : Colgate Palmolive India announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a 10.32% increase in revenue and a 20.11% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 6.76% while profit increased by 15.06%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a 14.42% decline sequentially but surged by 15.5% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed positive trends, with a 14.77% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 20.43% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹13.96, marking a 19.5% year-on-year growth.

Colgate Palmolive India's stock performance in the market exhibited a -1.49% return in the last week, a 32.55% return in the past 6 months, and an 11.47% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹76698.59 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2960.9 & ₹1568 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 16 May, 2024, revealed that out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 suggested a Strong Sell, 7 recommended Sell, 9 advised Hold, 6 favored Buy, and 2 endorsed Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation on 16 May, 2024, for Colgate Palmolive India was to Hold.

Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹26.0, with the record date set for 23 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date preceding on 22 May, 2024.

Colgate Palmolive India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1490.01 1395.65 +6.76% 1350.64 +10.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 268.79 314.09 -14.42% 232.72 +15.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 42.1 41.37 +1.76% 43.11 -2.35% Total Operating Expense 999.94 968.63 +3.23% 943.71 +5.96% Operating Income 490.07 427.02 +14.77% 406.93 +20.43% Net Income Before Taxes 511.36 443.4 +15.33% 426.19 +19.98% Net Income 379.82 330.11 +15.06% 316.23 +20.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.96 12.14 +14.99% 11.68 +19.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹379.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1490.01Cr

