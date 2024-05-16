Hello User
Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.11% YOY

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.11% YOY

Livemint

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.32% YoY & profit increased by 20.11% YoY

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : Colgate Palmolive India announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a 10.32% increase in revenue and a 20.11% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 6.76% while profit increased by 15.06%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a 14.42% decline sequentially but surged by 15.5% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed positive trends, with a 14.77% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 20.43% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 13.96, marking a 19.5% year-on-year growth.

Colgate Palmolive India's stock performance in the market exhibited a -1.49% return in the last week, a 32.55% return in the past 6 months, and an 11.47% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 76698.59 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2960.9 & 1568 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 16 May, 2024, revealed that out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 suggested a Strong Sell, 7 recommended Sell, 9 advised Hold, 6 favored Buy, and 2 endorsed Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation on 16 May, 2024, for Colgate Palmolive India was to Hold.

Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of 26.0, with the record date set for 23 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date preceding on 22 May, 2024.

Colgate Palmolive India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1490.011395.65+6.76%1350.64+10.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total268.79314.09-14.42%232.72+15.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization42.141.37+1.76%43.11-2.35%
Total Operating Expense999.94968.63+3.23%943.71+5.96%
Operating Income490.07427.02+14.77%406.93+20.43%
Net Income Before Taxes511.36443.4+15.33%426.19+19.98%
Net Income379.82330.11+15.06%316.23+20.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.9612.14+14.99%11.68+19.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹379.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1490.01Cr

