Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.11% YOY

Colgate Palmolive India Q4 Results Live : Colgate Palmolive India announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showcasing a 10.32% increase in revenue and a 20.11% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 6.76% while profit increased by 15.06%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a 14.42% decline sequentially but surged by 15.5% year-on-year.
Operating income also showed positive trends, with a 14.77% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 20.43% rise year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹13.96, marking a 19.5% year-on-year growth.
Colgate Palmolive India's stock performance in the market exhibited a -1.49% return in the last week, a 32.55% return in the past 6 months, and an 11.47% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹76698.59 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2960.9 & ₹1568 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 16 May, 2024, revealed that out of 29 analysts covering the company, 5 suggested a Strong Sell, 7 recommended Sell, 9 advised Hold, 6 favored Buy, and 2 endorsed Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation on 16 May, 2024, for Colgate Palmolive India was to Hold.
Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹26.0, with the record date set for 23 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date preceding on 22 May, 2024.
Colgate Palmolive India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1490.01
|1395.65
|+6.76%
|1350.64
|+10.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|268.79
|314.09
|-14.42%
|232.72
|+15.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42.1
|41.37
|+1.76%
|43.11
|-2.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|999.94
|968.63
|+3.23%
|943.71
|+5.96%
|Operating Income
|490.07
|427.02
|+14.77%
|406.93
|+20.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|511.36
|443.4
|+15.33%
|426.19
|+19.98%
|Net Income
|379.82
|330.11
|+15.06%
|316.23
|+20.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.96
|12.14
|+14.99%
|11.68
|+19.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹379.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1490.01Cr
