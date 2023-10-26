Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Colgate Palmolive Q2 Results. Profit jumps 22.3% at 340 crore

Colgate Palmolive Q2 Results. Profit jumps 22.3% at 340 crore

  • Its sales rose 6.09% at 1,462.38 crore during the September quarter

Photo: Mint

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported a 22.31% rise in net profit at 340.05 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30.

Its sales rose 6.09% at 1,462.38 crore during the September quarter.

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:10 PM IST
