Colgate Palmolive Q2 Results. Profit jumps 22.3% at 340 crore

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported a 22.31% rise in net profit at ₹340.05 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30.
Its sales rose 6.09% at ₹1,462.38 crore during the September quarter.
