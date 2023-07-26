Colgate Q1 Results: Net profit up 31% to ₹273.7 crore, net sales jump 10.8%2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Colgate Q1 Results: The sales grew 10.8% to ₹1314.7 crore during the quarter ending June 2023
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited released their April to June quarter results on Wednesday and reported a net consolidated profit of ₹273.7 crore which was 31% higher than ₹209.7 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year. Colgate's sales grew 10.8% to ₹1314.7 crore during the quarter ending June 2023.
