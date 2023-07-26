Colgate Q1 Results: Net profit up 31% to 273.7 crore, net sales jump 10.8%

“We are pleased with the results for the quarter that saw strong quarter-on-quarter sales growth and improvement across profitability ratios. This has been driven by good execution against our strategy focussed on growing the oral care category. While domestic sales grew at 12.3% compared to the same quarter of last year, toothpaste sales recorded a high double digits growth. We are also seeing early signs of recovery in rural markets and remain optimistic about continued improvement," Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said.