Colgate-Palmolive India's profit dips nearly 2% in September quarter

“Our commitment to invest behind our brands and innovation remains a critical driver. We see continued strengthening of our brands and recent innovations like Colgate Toothpaste for Diabetics, Vedshakti Mouthspray and the entire Gentle range of toothbrushes continue to gain traction with consumers across platforms. Our go-to-market approach continues to see the adoption of new business models and approaches as we look to bring our brands to life across platforms," he added.