FMCG major Colgate Palmolive India on Tuesday reported a decline in net profit by 3.6 per cent to 243.24 crore in the December quarter. This is against a net profit of 252.33 crore in the year-ago period, Colgate Palmolive India said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations of the company grew by 0.9 per cent to 1281.21 crore in the quarter under review from 1271.29 crore a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive India said inn the regulatory filing.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 4.9 per cent to 326.93 core from 252.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Domestic sales growth reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 is 2.3 per cent, said Colgate-Palmolive India in its regulatory filing.

The net sales for the nine months ended December 30, 2022 rose by 1.9 per cent to 3,846.2 crore, over the same period of the previous year. Net profit for the period was reported as 730.9 crore.

"The Company is focussed on its key strategic pillars of building oral care habit in India, driving innovation and renovation through science led products and premiumisation. Although oral care consumption continued to be weighed down in the quarter by adverse macro factors, we are cautiously optimistic going forward. The focus remains to stay invested in our category & brand building activities on key strategic pillars while delivering healthy EBITDA margins. We continue to build positive momentum in driving premiumisation across categories led by the modern trade and e-commerce channels," said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

In the December quarter, the company has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government for orla health awarness program. The company will work with the state government to educate children on oral health and build awareness on saying 'No' to tobacco.

The company scrip was 1.29% lower at 1471 on BSE.

