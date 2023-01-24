Colgate-Palmolive India Q3: Net profit declines by 3.6% to ₹243.24 cr2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:29 PM IST
The revenue from operations of the company grew by 0.9 per cent to ₹1281.21 crore in the quarter under review from ₹1271.29 crore a year ago
FMCG major Colgate Palmolive India on Tuesday reported a decline in net profit by 3.6 per cent to ₹243.24 crore in the December quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹252.33 crore in the year-ago period, Colgate Palmolive India said in a regulatory filing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×