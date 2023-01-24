Colgate-Palmolive India Q3: Net profit declines by 3.6% to 243.24 cr

"The Company is focussed on its key strategic pillars of building oral care habit in India, driving innovation and renovation through science led products and premiumisation. Although oral care consumption continued to be weighed down in the quarter by adverse macro factors, we are cautiously optimistic going forward. The focus remains to stay invested in our category & brand building activities on key strategic pillars while delivering healthy EBITDA margins. We continue to build positive momentum in driving premiumisation across categories led by the modern trade and e-commerce channels," said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

