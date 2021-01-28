OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 net profit rises 25% to 248.36 crore
Colgate-Palmolive India recently launched neem and charcoal variants extending the Colgate toothpaste into the herbal category. Photo: Bloomberg
Colgate-Palmolive India recently launched neem and charcoal variants extending the Colgate toothpaste into the herbal category. Photo: Bloomberg

Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 net profit rises 25% to 248.36 crore

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 02:47 PM IST PTI

  • Colgate-Palmolive India had posted a net profit of 199.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago

NEW DELHI : FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday reported a 24.74 per cent increase in net profit at 248.36 crore in the third quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of 199.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Total income during the period under review stood at 1,241.81 crore, up 7.70 per cent, as compared to 1,152.97 crore in the year-ago quarter, Colgate-Palmolive (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, said: "We are very pleased with not only the continued momentum on the business but also the quality of the results... Our strategic and disciplined approach to building brands, driving innovation, and relentless focus on winning on the ground continues to deliver as per our expectations."

Raghavan said the company continues to invest in its brands with higher advertising spends to support innovations.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd were trading 0.65 per cent higher at 1554.70 apiece on the BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout