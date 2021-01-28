Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 net profit rises 25% to 248.36 crore

Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 net profit rises 25% to ₹248.36 crore1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- Colgate-Palmolive India had posted a net profit of ₹199.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago
NEW DELHI : FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday reported a 24.74 per cent increase in net profit at ₹248.36 crore in the third quarter ended in December.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹199.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total income during the period under review stood at ₹1,241.81 crore, up 7.70 per cent, as compared to ₹1,152.97 crore in the year-ago quarter, Colgate-Palmolive (India) said in a regulatory filing.
Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, said: "We are very pleased with not only the continued momentum on the business but also the quality of the results... Our strategic and disciplined approach to building brands, driving innovation, and relentless focus on winning on the ground continues to deliver as per our expectations."
Raghavan said the company continues to invest in its brands with higher advertising spends to support innovations.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd were trading 0.65 per cent higher at ₹1554.70 apiece on the BSE.
