FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India on Monday reported a 54.1 per cent jump in its net profit at ₹314.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹204.15 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Its net sales went up by 20.2 per cent to ₹1,275.01 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹1,062.35 crore in the year-ago period , Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said the company continues to witness strong momentum across all categories.

"Our focused approach to executing our strategic initiatives has been instrumental in our continued abilities to sustain our growth momentum versus year ago as well as on a sequential basis," he added.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India were trading 3.07 per cent higher at ₹1,615.35 apiece on BSE.

