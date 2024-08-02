Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.2% YOY

Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Colinz Laboratories announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 8.04% year-over-year.

Despite the decrease in revenue, the company reported a 13.2% year-over-year increase in profit.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 7.19% growth in revenue and a 0.88% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant 20.41% increase quarter-over-quarter, but decreased by 8.7% year-over-year.

Operating income also saw positive growth, with a 37.27% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.83% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.54, marking a 12.5% year-over-year increase.

Colinz Laboratories has shown strong returns to investors with 0.86% in the last week, 68.21% in the last 6 months, and 68% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹17.27 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹84.4 & ₹35.2 respectively.

Colinz Laboratories Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.75 1.63 +7.19% 1.9 -8.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.72 0.6 +20.41% 0.79 -8.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 -1.23% 0.03 -1.23% Total Operating Expense 1.62 1.54 +5.39% 1.78 -9.09% Operating Income 0.13 0.09 +37.27% 0.12 +7.83% Net Income Before Taxes 0.18 0.19 -2.58% 0.15 +20.17% Net Income 0.14 0.14 +0.88% 0.12 +13.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.54 0.54 -0% 0.48 +12.5%