Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.2% YOY

Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Colinz Laboratories announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 8.04% year-over-year.
Despite the decrease in revenue, the company reported a 13.2% year-over-year increase in profit.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 7.19% growth in revenue and a 0.88% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant 20.41% increase quarter-over-quarter, but decreased by 8.7% year-over-year.
Operating income also saw positive growth, with a 37.27% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.83% increase year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹0.54, marking a 12.5% year-over-year increase.
Colinz Laboratories has shown strong returns to investors with 0.86% in the last week, 68.21% in the last 6 months, and 68% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹17.27 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹84.4 & ₹35.2 respectively.
Colinz Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.75
|1.63
|+7.19%
|1.9
|-8.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.72
|0.6
|+20.41%
|0.79
|-8.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|-1.23%
|0.03
|-1.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.62
|1.54
|+5.39%
|1.78
|-9.09%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|0.09
|+37.27%
|0.12
|+7.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.18
|0.19
|-2.58%
|0.15
|+20.17%
|Net Income
|0.14
|0.14
|+0.88%
|0.12
|+13.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.54
|0.54
|-0%
|0.48
|+12.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.14Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.75Cr
