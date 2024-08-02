Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.2% YOY

Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.2% YOY

Livemint

Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.04% YoY & profit increased by 13.2% YoY

Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Colinz Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Colinz Laboratories announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 8.04% year-over-year.

Despite the decrease in revenue, the company reported a 13.2% year-over-year increase in profit.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 7.19% growth in revenue and a 0.88% increase in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant 20.41% increase quarter-over-quarter, but decreased by 8.7% year-over-year.

Operating income also saw positive growth, with a 37.27% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 7.83% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is 0.54, marking a 12.5% year-over-year increase.

Colinz Laboratories has shown strong returns to investors with 0.86% in the last week, 68.21% in the last 6 months, and 68% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 17.27 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 84.4 & 35.2 respectively.

Colinz Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.751.63+7.19%1.9-8.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.720.6+20.41%0.79-8.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03-1.23%0.03-1.23%
Total Operating Expense1.621.54+5.39%1.78-9.09%
Operating Income0.130.09+37.27%0.12+7.83%
Net Income Before Taxes0.180.19-2.58%0.15+20.17%
Net Income0.140.14+0.88%0.12+13.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.540.54-0%0.48+12.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.14Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

