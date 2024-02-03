Colinz Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.61% YoY

Colinz Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.08% & the profit increased by 3.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.01% and the profit decreased by 13.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.97% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.64% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.44% Y-o-Y.

Colinz Laboratories has delivered 2.1% return in the last 1 week, 8.83% return in the last 6 months, and -0.12% YTD return.

Currently, Colinz Laboratories has a market cap of ₹10.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹44 & ₹33.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colinz Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.71 1.79 -4.01% 1.68 +2.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.76 0.8 -4.97% 0.77 -0.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 +1.24% Total Operating Expense 1.61 1.69 -5.11% 1.58 +1.88% Operating Income 0.11 0.09 +15.64% 0.1 +5.13% Net Income Before Taxes 0.15 0.16 -8.96% 0.13 +10.33% Net Income 0.11 0.12 -13.72% 0.1 +3.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.42 0.49 -14.12% 0.41 +2.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.11Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.71Cr

