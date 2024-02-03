Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Colinz Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.61% YoY

Colinz Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.61% YoY

Livemint

Colinz Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.08% YoY & profit increased by 3.61% YoY

Colinz Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

Colinz Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.08% & the profit increased by 3.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.01% and the profit decreased by 13.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.97% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.64% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.44% Y-o-Y.

Colinz Laboratories has delivered 2.1% return in the last 1 week, 8.83% return in the last 6 months, and -0.12% YTD return.

Currently, Colinz Laboratories has a market cap of 10.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 44 & 33.35 respectively.

Colinz Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.711.79-4.01%1.68+2.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.760.8-4.97%0.77-0.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03-0%0.03+1.24%
Total Operating Expense1.611.69-5.11%1.58+1.88%
Operating Income0.110.09+15.64%0.1+5.13%
Net Income Before Taxes0.150.16-8.96%0.13+10.33%
Net Income0.110.12-13.72%0.1+3.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.420.49-14.12%0.41+2.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.71Cr

