Colinz Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.61% YoY

Colinz Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.08% & the profit increased by 3.61% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.01% and the profit decreased by 13.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.97% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.64% q-o-q & increased by 5.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.44% Y-o-Y.
Colinz Laboratories has delivered 2.1% return in the last 1 week, 8.83% return in the last 6 months, and -0.12% YTD return.
Currently, Colinz Laboratories has a market cap of ₹10.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹44 & ₹33.35 respectively.
Colinz Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.71
|1.79
|-4.01%
|1.68
|+2.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.76
|0.8
|-4.97%
|0.77
|-0.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|+1.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.61
|1.69
|-5.11%
|1.58
|+1.88%
|Operating Income
|0.11
|0.09
|+15.64%
|0.1
|+5.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.15
|0.16
|-8.96%
|0.13
|+10.33%
|Net Income
|0.11
|0.12
|-13.72%
|0.1
|+3.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.42
|0.49
|-14.12%
|0.41
|+2.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.71Cr
