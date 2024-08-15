Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.95% YoY

Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live : Commercial Syn Bags declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year decrease in revenue by 3.25%, while the profit fell significantly by 23.95% YoY. Despite the yearly decline, revenue showed a quarter-over-quarter increase of 10.43%, although profit continued to drop by 39.82% compared to the previous quarter.
The company faced rising costs, as evidenced by the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 0.34% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 19.23% year-over-year. This escalation in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 34.63% on a quarterly basis and falling by 2.02% on a year-over-year basis. This decline reflects the challenges the company is facing in maintaining its operational efficiency amidst rising costs.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.48 for Q1, marking a 25% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS is indicative of the overall decline in profitability that the company is experiencing.
As of now, Commercial Syn Bags has a market capitalization of ₹259.69 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹111.8 and a low of ₹58, highlighting the volatility in its market performance over the past year.
Commercial Syn Bags Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|76.89
|69.63
|+10.43%
|79.47
|-3.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.81
|13.76
|+0.34%
|11.58
|+19.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3
|2.81
|+6.55%
|2.63
|+14.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.01
|63.7
|+14.62%
|75.52
|-3.31%
|Operating Income
|3.87
|5.93
|-34.63%
|3.95
|-2.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.4
|5.12
|-53.13%
|2.59
|-7.56%
|Net Income
|1.93
|3.22
|-39.82%
|2.54
|-23.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.48
|0.81
|-40.74%
|0.64
|-25%
