Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.95% YoY

Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live : Commercial Syn Bags declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year decrease in revenue by 3.25%, while the profit fell significantly by 23.95% YoY. Despite the yearly decline, revenue showed a quarter-over-quarter increase of 10.43%, although profit continued to drop by 39.82% compared to the previous quarter.

The company faced rising costs, as evidenced by the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 0.34% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 19.23% year-over-year. This escalation in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 34.63% on a quarterly basis and falling by 2.02% on a year-over-year basis. This decline reflects the challenges the company is facing in maintaining its operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.48 for Q1, marking a 25% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS is indicative of the overall decline in profitability that the company is experiencing.

As of now, Commercial Syn Bags has a market capitalization of ₹259.69 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹111.8 and a low of ₹58, highlighting the volatility in its market performance over the past year.

Commercial Syn Bags Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 76.89 69.63 +10.43% 79.47 -3.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.81 13.76 +0.34% 11.58 +19.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 3 2.81 +6.55% 2.63 +14.11% Total Operating Expense 73.01 63.7 +14.62% 75.52 -3.31% Operating Income 3.87 5.93 -34.63% 3.95 -2.02% Net Income Before Taxes 2.4 5.12 -53.13% 2.59 -7.56% Net Income 1.93 3.22 -39.82% 2.54 -23.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.48 0.81 -40.74% 0.64 -25%