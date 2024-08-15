Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.95% YoY

Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 23.95% YoY

Livemint

Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.25% YoY & profit decreased by 23.95% YoY

Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live

Commercial Syn Bags Q1 Results Live : Commercial Syn Bags declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year decrease in revenue by 3.25%, while the profit fell significantly by 23.95% YoY. Despite the yearly decline, revenue showed a quarter-over-quarter increase of 10.43%, although profit continued to drop by 39.82% compared to the previous quarter.

The company faced rising costs, as evidenced by the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 0.34% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 19.23% year-over-year. This escalation in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 34.63% on a quarterly basis and falling by 2.02% on a year-over-year basis. This decline reflects the challenges the company is facing in maintaining its operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.48 for Q1, marking a 25% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS is indicative of the overall decline in profitability that the company is experiencing.

As of now, Commercial Syn Bags has a market capitalization of 259.69 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 111.8 and a low of 58, highlighting the volatility in its market performance over the past year.

Commercial Syn Bags Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue76.8969.63+10.43%79.47-3.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.8113.76+0.34%11.58+19.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.81+6.55%2.63+14.11%
Total Operating Expense73.0163.7+14.62%75.52-3.31%
Operating Income3.875.93-34.63%3.95-2.02%
Net Income Before Taxes2.45.12-53.13%2.59-7.56%
Net Income1.933.22-39.82%2.54-23.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.480.81-40.74%0.64-25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.93Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹76.89Cr

