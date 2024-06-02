Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.79% YOY

Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : Commercial Syn Bags announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 14.93% increase in revenue and a significant 34.79% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
While there was a slight decline of 2.03% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw a substantial increase of 1382.49% QoQ.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 6.36% QoQ and 19.9% YoY, indicating increased operational costs for the company.
The operating income experienced a remarkable surge of 389.71% QoQ and 39.78% YoY, demonstrating strong operational performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.81, marking a 35.88% increase YoY for Commercial Syn Bags.
Commercial Syn Bags currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹344.32 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹111.8 and ₹62 respectively, showcasing the company's market performance.
Commercial Syn Bags Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|69.63
|71.07
|-2.03%
|60.58
|+14.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.76
|12.94
|+6.36%
|11.48
|+19.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.81
|2.79
|+0.89%
|2.56
|+9.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.7
|69.86
|-8.82%
|56.34
|+13.06%
|Operating Income
|5.93
|1.21
|+389.71%
|4.24
|+39.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.12
|-0.2
|+2718.07%
|2.69
|+90.09%
|Net Income
|3.22
|-0.25
|+1382.49%
|2.39
|+34.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|-0.06
|+1450%
|0.6
|+35.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.22Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹69.63Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!