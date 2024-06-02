Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.79% YOY

Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.79% YOY

Livemint

Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.93% YoY & profit increased by 34.79% YoY

Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live

Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : Commercial Syn Bags announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 14.93% increase in revenue and a significant 34.79% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

While there was a slight decline of 2.03% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw a substantial increase of 1382.49% QoQ.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 6.36% QoQ and 19.9% YoY, indicating increased operational costs for the company.

The operating income experienced a remarkable surge of 389.71% QoQ and 39.78% YoY, demonstrating strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.81, marking a 35.88% increase YoY for Commercial Syn Bags.

Commercial Syn Bags currently boasts a market capitalization of 344.32 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 111.8 and 62 respectively, showcasing the company's market performance.

Commercial Syn Bags Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69.6371.07-2.03%60.58+14.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.7612.94+6.36%11.48+19.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.812.79+0.89%2.56+9.93%
Total Operating Expense63.769.86-8.82%56.34+13.06%
Operating Income5.931.21+389.71%4.24+39.78%
Net Income Before Taxes5.12-0.2+2718.07%2.69+90.09%
Net Income3.22-0.25+1382.49%2.39+34.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.81-0.06+1450%0.6+35.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.22Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹69.63Cr

