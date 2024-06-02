Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.79% YOY

Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.93% YoY & profit increased by 34.79% YoY

Commercial Syn Bags Q4 Results Live : Commercial Syn Bags announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 14.93% increase in revenue and a significant 34.79% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

While there was a slight decline of 2.03% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit saw a substantial increase of 1382.49% QoQ.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 6.36% QoQ and 19.9% YoY, indicating increased operational costs for the company.

The operating income experienced a remarkable surge of 389.71% QoQ and 39.78% YoY, demonstrating strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.81, marking a 35.88% increase YoY for Commercial Syn Bags.

Commercial Syn Bags currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹344.32 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹111.8 and ₹62 respectively, showcasing the company's market performance.

Commercial Syn Bags Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 69.63 71.07 -2.03% 60.58 +14.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.76 12.94 +6.36% 11.48 +19.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.81 2.79 +0.89% 2.56 +9.93% Total Operating Expense 63.7 69.86 -8.82% 56.34 +13.06% Operating Income 5.93 1.21 +389.71% 4.24 +39.78% Net Income Before Taxes 5.12 -0.2 +2718.07% 2.69 +90.09% Net Income 3.22 -0.25 +1382.49% 2.39 +34.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 -0.06 +1450% 0.6 +35.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.22Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹69.63Cr

