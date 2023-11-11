Computer Age Management Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.14% YOY

Computer Age Management Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.5% & the profit increased by 17.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.28% and the profit increased by 10.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.88% q-o-q & increased by 8.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.91% q-o-q & increased by 14.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹17.12 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 16.94% Y-o-Y.

Computer Age Management Services has delivered 4.99% return in the last 1 week, 13.86% return in last 6 months and 6.96% YTD return.

Currently the Computer Age Management Services has a market cap of ₹11672.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2667.9 & ₹2010 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹10.0. The record date for the dividend is 17 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 17 Nov, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Computer Age Management Services Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 275.08 261.3 +5.28% 242.37 +13.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 97.68 94.95 +2.88% 90.06 +8.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.42 16.5 +5.57% 14.72 +18.37% Total Operating Expense 170.39 167.75 +1.57% 151.02 +12.82% Operating Income 104.69 93.55 +11.91% 91.35 +14.61% Net Income Before Taxes 112.35 101.2 +11.01% 96.95 +15.89% Net Income 84.51 76.34 +10.7% 72.14 +17.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.12 15.48 +10.59% 14.64 +16.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹84.51Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹275.08Cr

