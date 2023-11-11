Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Computer Age Management Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.14% YOY

Computer Age Management Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.14% YOY

Livemint

Computer Age Management Services Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.5% YoY & profit increased by 17.14% YoY

Computer Age Management Services Q2 FY24 Results

Computer Age Management Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.5% & the profit increased by 17.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.28% and the profit increased by 10.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.88% q-o-q & increased by 8.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.91% q-o-q & increased by 14.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.12 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 16.94% Y-o-Y.

Computer Age Management Services has delivered 4.99% return in the last 1 week, 13.86% return in last 6 months and 6.96% YTD return.

Currently the Computer Age Management Services has a market cap of 11672.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2667.9 & 2010 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 10.0. The record date for the dividend is 17 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 17 Nov, 2023.

Computer Age Management Services Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue275.08261.3+5.28%242.37+13.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total97.6894.95+2.88%90.06+8.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.4216.5+5.57%14.72+18.37%
Total Operating Expense170.39167.75+1.57%151.02+12.82%
Operating Income104.6993.55+11.91%91.35+14.61%
Net Income Before Taxes112.35101.2+11.01%96.95+15.89%
Net Income84.5176.34+10.7%72.14+17.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.1215.48+10.59%14.64+16.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹84.51Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹275.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:12 AM IST
