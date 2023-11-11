Computer Age Management Services Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.14% YOY
Computer Age Management Services declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.5% & the profit increased by 17.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.28% and the profit increased by 10.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.88% q-o-q & increased by 8.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.91% q-o-q & increased by 14.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.12 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 16.94% Y-o-Y.
Computer Age Management Services has delivered 4.99% return in the last 1 week, 13.86% return in last 6 months and 6.96% YTD return.
Currently the Computer Age Management Services has a market cap of ₹11672.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2667.9 & ₹2010 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹10.0. The record date for the dividend is 17 Nov, 2023 & the ex-dividend date will be 17 Nov, 2023.
Computer Age Management Services Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|275.08
|261.3
|+5.28%
|242.37
|+13.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|97.68
|94.95
|+2.88%
|90.06
|+8.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.42
|16.5
|+5.57%
|14.72
|+18.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|170.39
|167.75
|+1.57%
|151.02
|+12.82%
|Operating Income
|104.69
|93.55
|+11.91%
|91.35
|+14.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|112.35
|101.2
|+11.01%
|96.95
|+15.89%
|Net Income
|84.51
|76.34
|+10.7%
|72.14
|+17.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.12
|15.48
|+10.59%
|14.64
|+16.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹84.51Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹275.08Cr
