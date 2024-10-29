Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.92% YoY

Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.92% YoY

Livemint

Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 32.75% YoY & profit increased by 44.92% YoY

Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live

Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live : Computer Age Management Services declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 32.75% year-over-year, while profit experienced a remarkable rise of 44.92%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 10.19%, and profit increased by 13.17%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.93% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 21.38% year-over-year. Despite the uptick in expenses, the operating income showed a positive trend, climbing by 14.31% quarter-over-quarter and 45.03% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 24.76, reflecting a robust increase of 44.63% compared to the same period last year. This impressive performance underscores the company's strong financial health and operational efficiency.

In terms of market performance, Computer Age Management Services has delivered a -7.93% return over the last week but boasts a commendable 29.91% return over the past six months and an impressive 61.28% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 21,074.62 Cr, with a 52-week high of 4969.85 and a low of 2230.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company reveals a mixed outlook. Out of 13 analysts, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 1 a Strong Buy rating. The overall recommendation as of this date leans towards a Hold, indicating a cautious approach amidst the positive financial results.

Computer Age Management Services Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue365.17331.4+10.19%275.08+32.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total118.57113+4.93%97.68+21.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.3716.98+8.18%17.42+5.45%
Total Operating Expense213.34198.58+7.43%170.39+25.21%
Operating Income151.83132.82+14.31%104.69+45.03%
Net Income Before Taxes162.25142.39+13.94%112.35+44.41%
Net Income122.47108.21+13.17%84.51+44.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.7621.88+13.16%17.12+44.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹122.47Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹365.17Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.