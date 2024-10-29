Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.92% YoY

Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live : Computer Age Management Services declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 32.75% year-over-year, while profit experienced a remarkable rise of 44.92%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 10.19%, and profit increased by 13.17%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.93% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 21.38% year-over-year. Despite the uptick in expenses, the operating income showed a positive trend, climbing by 14.31% quarter-over-quarter and 45.03% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹24.76, reflecting a robust increase of 44.63% compared to the same period last year. This impressive performance underscores the company's strong financial health and operational efficiency.
In terms of market performance, Computer Age Management Services has delivered a -7.93% return over the last week but boasts a commendable 29.91% return over the past six months and an impressive 61.28% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹21,074.62 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4969.85 and a low of ₹2230.
As of 29 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company reveals a mixed outlook. Out of 13 analysts, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 1 a Strong Buy rating. The overall recommendation as of this date leans towards a Hold, indicating a cautious approach amidst the positive financial results.
Computer Age Management Services Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|365.17
|331.4
|+10.19%
|275.08
|+32.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|118.57
|113
|+4.93%
|97.68
|+21.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.37
|16.98
|+8.18%
|17.42
|+5.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|213.34
|198.58
|+7.43%
|170.39
|+25.21%
|Operating Income
|151.83
|132.82
|+14.31%
|104.69
|+45.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|162.25
|142.39
|+13.94%
|112.35
|+44.41%
|Net Income
|122.47
|108.21
|+13.17%
|84.51
|+44.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.76
|21.88
|+13.16%
|17.12
|+44.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹122.47Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹365.17Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar