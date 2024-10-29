Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.92% YoY

Computer Age Management Services Q2 Results Live : Computer Age Management Services declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 32.75% year-over-year, while profit experienced a remarkable rise of 44.92%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 10.19%, and profit increased by 13.17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.93% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 21.38% year-over-year. Despite the uptick in expenses, the operating income showed a positive trend, climbing by 14.31% quarter-over-quarter and 45.03% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹24.76, reflecting a robust increase of 44.63% compared to the same period last year. This impressive performance underscores the company's strong financial health and operational efficiency.

In terms of market performance, Computer Age Management Services has delivered a -7.93% return over the last week but boasts a commendable 29.91% return over the past six months and an impressive 61.28% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹21,074.62 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4969.85 and a low of ₹2230.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering the company reveals a mixed outlook. Out of 13 analysts, 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 a Sell rating, 5 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 1 a Strong Buy rating. The overall recommendation as of this date leans towards a Hold, indicating a cautious approach amidst the positive financial results.

Computer Age Management Services Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 365.17 331.4 +10.19% 275.08 +32.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 118.57 113 +4.93% 97.68 +21.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.37 16.98 +8.18% 17.42 +5.45% Total Operating Expense 213.34 198.58 +7.43% 170.39 +25.21% Operating Income 151.83 132.82 +14.31% 104.69 +45.03% Net Income Before Taxes 162.25 142.39 +13.94% 112.35 +44.41% Net Income 122.47 108.21 +13.17% 84.51 +44.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.76 21.88 +13.16% 17.12 +44.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹122.47Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹365.17Cr

