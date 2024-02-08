Computer Age Management Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.13% YoY

Computer Age Management Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.93% & the profit increased by 21.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 5.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.54% Y-o-Y.

Computer Age Management Services has delivered 6.16% return in the last 1 week, 23.64% return in the last 6 months, and 10.97% YTD return.

Currently, Computer Age Management Services has a market cap of ₹14459.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2988 & ₹2010 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Computer Age Management Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 289.68 275.08 +5.31% 243.57 +18.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.75 97.68 +2.11% 87.13 +14.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.45 17.42 +5.92% 15.51 +19.01% Total Operating Expense 178.75 170.39 +4.91% 150.87 +18.48% Operating Income 110.92 104.69 +5.95% 92.7 +19.66% Net Income Before Taxes 118.72 112.35 +5.67% 97.79 +21.4% Net Income 89.29 84.51 +5.66% 73.72 +21.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.02 17.12 +5.26% 14.95 +20.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹89.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹289.68Cr

