Computer Age Management Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.13% YoY

Computer Age Management Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.93% YoY & profit increased by 21.13% YoY

Computer Age Management Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.93% & the profit increased by 21.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 5.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.54% Y-o-Y.

Computer Age Management Services has delivered 6.16% return in the last 1 week, 23.64% return in the last 6 months, and 10.97% YTD return.

Currently, Computer Age Management Services has a market cap of 14459.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2988 & 2010 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 12.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Computer Age Management Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue289.68275.08+5.31%243.57+18.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total99.7597.68+2.11%87.13+14.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.4517.42+5.92%15.51+19.01%
Total Operating Expense178.75170.39+4.91%150.87+18.48%
Operating Income110.92104.69+5.95%92.7+19.66%
Net Income Before Taxes118.72112.35+5.67%97.79+21.4%
Net Income89.2984.51+5.66%73.72+21.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.0217.12+5.26%14.95+20.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹89.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹289.68Cr

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 02:50 AM IST
