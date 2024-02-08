Computer Age Management Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.13% YoY

Computer Age Management Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.93% & the profit increased by 21.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 5.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.95% q-o-q & increased by 19.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.54% Y-o-Y.

Computer Age Management Services has delivered 6.16% return in the last 1 week, 23.64% return in the last 6 months, and 10.97% YTD return.

Currently, Computer Age Management Services has a market cap of ₹14459.63 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2988 & ₹2010 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Computer Age Management Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 289.68 275.08 +5.31% 243.57 +18.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.75 97.68 +2.11% 87.13 +14.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.45 17.42 +5.92% 15.51 +19.01% Total Operating Expense 178.75 170.39 +4.91% 150.87 +18.48% Operating Income 110.92 104.69 +5.95% 92.7 +19.66% Net Income Before Taxes 118.72 112.35 +5.67% 97.79 +21.4% Net Income 89.29 84.51 +5.66% 73.72 +21.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.02 17.12 +5.26% 14.95 +20.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹89.29Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹289.68Cr

