Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025:Computer Age Management Services declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 27.64% year-over-year, with profit rising by an impressive 40.54%. For the quarter, the profit stood at ₹125.49 crore, while revenue reached ₹369.74 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 1.25%, and profit increased by 2.47%. However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.95% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 20% year-over-year.
The operating income for the quarter was also positive, up by 0.97% compared to the previous quarter and a notable 38.22% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹25.33, marking an increase of 40.57% year-over-year.
Computer Age Management Services has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering a -3.2% return over the last week, -12.8% over the last six months, and a -22.27% year-to-date return.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹19490 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5367.5 and a low of ₹2701. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 strong sell, 1 sell, 3 hold, 5 buy, and 2 strong buy ratings among the 12 analysts covering the company.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, leans towards a 'Buy' rating, indicating a positive outlook despite recent market fluctuations.
Computer Age Management Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|369.74
|365.17
|+1.25%
|289.68
|+27.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|119.7
|118.57
|+0.95%
|99.75
|+20%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.52
|18.37
|+6.26%
|18.45
|+5.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|216.43
|213.34
|+1.45%
|178.75
|+21.08%
|Operating Income
|153.31
|151.83
|+0.97%
|110.92
|+38.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|166.1
|162.25
|+2.37%
|118.72
|+39.91%
|Net Income
|125.49
|122.47
|+2.47%
|89.29
|+40.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.33
|24.76
|+2.3%
|18.02
|+40.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
