Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 40.54% YOY, profit at ₹125.49 crore and revenue at ₹369.74 crore

Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025:Computer Age Management Services declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 27.64% year-over-year, with profit rising by an impressive 40.54%. For the quarter, the profit stood at ₹125.49 crore, while revenue reached ₹369.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 1.25%, and profit increased by 2.47%. However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.95% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 20% year-over-year.

Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was also positive, up by 0.97% compared to the previous quarter and a notable 38.22% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹25.33, marking an increase of 40.57% year-over-year.

Computer Age Management Services has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering a -3.2% return over the last week, -12.8% over the last six months, and a -22.27% year-to-date return.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹19490 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5367.5 and a low of ₹2701. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 strong sell, 1 sell, 3 hold, 5 buy, and 2 strong buy ratings among the 12 analysts covering the company.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, leans towards a 'Buy' rating, indicating a positive outlook despite recent market fluctuations.

Computer Age Management Services Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 369.74 365.17 +1.25% 289.68 +27.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 119.7 118.57 +0.95% 99.75 +20% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.52 18.37 +6.26% 18.45 +5.8% Total Operating Expense 216.43 213.34 +1.45% 178.75 +21.08% Operating Income 153.31 151.83 +0.97% 110.92 +38.22% Net Income Before Taxes 166.1 162.25 +2.37% 118.72 +39.91% Net Income 125.49 122.47 +2.47% 89.29 +40.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.33 24.76 +2.3% 18.02 +40.57%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.