Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 40.54% YOY, profit at ₹125.49 crore and revenue at ₹369.74 crore

Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 27.64% YoY & profit increased by 40.54% YoY, profit at 125.49 crore and revenue at 369.74 crore.

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025:Computer Age Management Services declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 27.64% year-over-year, with profit rising by an impressive 40.54%. For the quarter, the profit stood at 125.49 crore, while revenue reached 369.74 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 1.25%, and profit increased by 2.47%. However, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a rise of 0.95% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 20% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Computer Age Management Services Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was also positive, up by 0.97% compared to the previous quarter and a notable 38.22% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 25.33, marking an increase of 40.57% year-over-year.

Computer Age Management Services has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering a -3.2% return over the last week, -12.8% over the last six months, and a -22.27% year-to-date return.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, the company holds a market capitalization of 19490 crore, with a 52-week high of 5367.5 and a low of 2701. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 strong sell, 1 sell, 3 hold, 5 buy, and 2 strong buy ratings among the 12 analysts covering the company.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, leans towards a 'Buy' rating, indicating a positive outlook despite recent market fluctuations.

Computer Age Management Services Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue369.74365.17+1.25%289.68+27.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total119.7118.57+0.95%99.75+20%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.5218.37+6.26%18.45+5.8%
Total Operating Expense216.43213.34+1.45%178.75+21.08%
Operating Income153.31151.83+0.97%110.92+38.22%
Net Income Before Taxes166.1162.25+2.37%118.72+39.91%
Net Income125.49122.47+2.47%89.29+40.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.3324.76+2.3%18.02+40.57%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsComputer Age Management Services Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 40.54% YOY, profit at ₹125.49 crore and revenue at ₹369.74 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹125.49Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹369.74Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts