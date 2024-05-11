Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 38.72% YOY

Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 38.72% YOY

Livemint

Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.56% YoY & profit increased by 38.72% YoY

Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live

Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue witnessed a growth of 24.56% Year-on-Year (YoY), reaching impressive figures.

In addition to the revenue growth, CAMS reported a substantial increase in profit by 38.72% YoY, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.

Looking at the quarterly performance, the company saw a 7.17% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter, along with a 15.91% rise in profit.

Despite the growth in revenue and profit, there were increases in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 5.05% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 19.58% Year-on-Year (YoY).

The operating income of CAMS also showed positive growth, with a 12.91% increase QoQ and a significant 35.11% rise YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 20.95, marking a substantial 38.44% increase YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and potential for investors.

Despite recent market fluctuations, CAMS has delivered consistent returns, with -6.47% in the last week, 30.26% in the last 6 months, and 16.74% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, providing stability to investors.

Currently, CAMS holds a market capitalization of 15211.52 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 3367 and 2048.6 respectively, reflecting investor confidence and market performance.

Analysts covering CAMS have provided varied recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 3 analysts opting for Hold, 4 analysts advising Buy, and 2 analysts advocating Strong Buy.

As of 11 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for CAMS stands at Hold, underlining a balanced outlook on the company's performance and potential in the market.

Computer Age Management Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue310.46289.68+7.17%249.24+24.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total104.7899.75+5.05%87.62+19.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.118.45-1.93%16.39+10.39%
Total Operating Expense185.22178.75+3.61%156.54+18.31%
Operating Income125.24110.92+12.91%92.69+35.11%
Net Income Before Taxes134.57118.72+13.35%98.54+36.56%
Net Income103.589.29+15.91%74.61+38.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.9518.02+16.26%15.13+38.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹103.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹310.46Cr

