Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 38.72% YOY

Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue witnessed a growth of 24.56% Year-on-Year (YoY), reaching impressive figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the revenue growth, CAMS reported a substantial increase in profit by 38.72% YoY, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.

Looking at the quarterly performance, the company saw a 7.17% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter, along with a 15.91% rise in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the growth in revenue and profit, there were increases in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 5.05% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 19.58% Year-on-Year (YoY).

The operating income of CAMS also showed positive growth, with a 12.91% increase QoQ and a significant 35.11% rise YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹20.95, marking a substantial 38.44% increase YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and potential for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite recent market fluctuations, CAMS has delivered consistent returns, with -6.47% in the last week, 30.26% in the last 6 months, and 16.74% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, providing stability to investors.

Currently, CAMS holds a market capitalization of ₹15211.52 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹3367 and ₹2048.6 respectively, reflecting investor confidence and market performance.

Analysts covering CAMS have provided varied recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 3 analysts opting for Hold, 4 analysts advising Buy, and 2 analysts advocating Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for CAMS stands at Hold, underlining a balanced outlook on the company's performance and potential in the market.

Computer Age Management Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 310.46 289.68 +7.17% 249.24 +24.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 104.78 99.75 +5.05% 87.62 +19.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.1 18.45 -1.93% 16.39 +10.39% Total Operating Expense 185.22 178.75 +3.61% 156.54 +18.31% Operating Income 125.24 110.92 +12.91% 92.69 +35.11% Net Income Before Taxes 134.57 118.72 +13.35% 98.54 +36.56% Net Income 103.5 89.29 +15.91% 74.61 +38.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.95 18.02 +16.26% 15.13 +38.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹103.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹310.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!