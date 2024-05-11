Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 38.72% YOY

Computer Age Management Services Q4 Results Live : Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue witnessed a growth of 24.56% Year-on-Year (YoY), reaching impressive figures.
In addition to the revenue growth, CAMS reported a substantial increase in profit by 38.72% YoY, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.
Looking at the quarterly performance, the company saw a 7.17% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter, along with a 15.91% rise in profit.
Despite the growth in revenue and profit, there were increases in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 5.05% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 19.58% Year-on-Year (YoY).
The operating income of CAMS also showed positive growth, with a 12.91% increase QoQ and a significant 35.11% rise YoY, indicating strong operational efficiency.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹20.95, marking a substantial 38.44% increase YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and potential for investors.
Despite recent market fluctuations, CAMS has delivered consistent returns, with -6.47% in the last week, 30.26% in the last 6 months, and 16.74% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, providing stability to investors.
Currently, CAMS holds a market capitalization of ₹15211.52 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹3367 and ₹2048.6 respectively, reflecting investor confidence and market performance.
Analysts covering CAMS have provided varied recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 3 analysts opting for Hold, 4 analysts advising Buy, and 2 analysts advocating Strong Buy.
As of 11 May, 2024, the consensus recommendation for CAMS stands at Hold, underlining a balanced outlook on the company's performance and potential in the market.
Computer Age Management Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|310.46
|289.68
|+7.17%
|249.24
|+24.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|104.78
|99.75
|+5.05%
|87.62
|+19.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.1
|18.45
|-1.93%
|16.39
|+10.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|185.22
|178.75
|+3.61%
|156.54
|+18.31%
|Operating Income
|125.24
|110.92
|+12.91%
|92.69
|+35.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|134.57
|118.72
|+13.35%
|98.54
|+36.56%
|Net Income
|103.5
|89.29
|+15.91%
|74.61
|+38.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.95
|18.02
|+16.26%
|15.13
|+38.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹103.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹310.46Cr
