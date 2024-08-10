Concord Biotech Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 9.36% YOY

Concord Biotech Q1 Results Live : Concord Biotech declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 10.77% YoY, while the profit rose by 9.36% YoY. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 32.34% and the profit decreased by 37.28%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 6.75% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 12.07% year-over-year (YoY). This indicates a more efficient cost management on a quarterly basis, though the annual increase suggests higher operating costs over the year.
Operating income for Concord Biotech was down by 43.52% q-o-q but showed a 15.21% increase YoY. This mixed performance highlights the company's fluctuating operational efficiencies and profitability over different periods.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.7, marking a 9.43% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS indicates better returns for shareholders compared to the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Concord Biotech has delivered a -0.97% return in the last week, a 7.47% return over the last 6 months, and a 7.72% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the stock's volatile but generally positive performance over different timeframes.
As of now, Concord Biotech has a market capitalization of ₹16,586.38 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹1799 and a 52-week low of ₹900.05, indicating a wide trading range over the past year.
Analyst sentiment on the stock is cautiously optimistic. Out of the 3 analysts covering the company as of 10 Aug, 2024, 1 has given a Hold rating, 1 has recommended a Buy, and 1 has provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company's future prospects.
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|215.8
|318.97
|-32.34%
|194.83
|+10.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.66
|33.96
|-6.75%
|28.25
|+12.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.18
|13.72
|-3.93%
|13.04
|+1.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|147.7
|198.4
|-25.55%
|135.72
|+8.83%
|Operating Income
|68.1
|120.57
|-43.52%
|59.11
|+15.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|79.52
|128.72
|-38.22%
|71.04
|+11.95%
|Net Income
|59.59
|95.02
|-37.28%
|54.49
|+9.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.7
|9.08
|-37.23%
|5.21
|+9.43%
