Concord Biotech Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 9.36% YOY

Concord Biotech Q1 Results Live : Concord Biotech declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 10.77% YoY, while the profit rose by 9.36% YoY. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 32.34% and the profit decreased by 37.28%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 6.75% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 12.07% year-over-year (YoY). This indicates a more efficient cost management on a quarterly basis, though the annual increase suggests higher operating costs over the year.

Operating income for Concord Biotech was down by 43.52% q-o-q but showed a 15.21% increase YoY. This mixed performance highlights the company's fluctuating operational efficiencies and profitability over different periods.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.7, marking a 9.43% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS indicates better returns for shareholders compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Concord Biotech has delivered a -0.97% return in the last week, a 7.47% return over the last 6 months, and a 7.72% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the stock's volatile but generally positive performance over different timeframes.

As of now, Concord Biotech has a market capitalization of ₹16,586.38 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹1799 and a 52-week low of ₹900.05, indicating a wide trading range over the past year.

Analyst sentiment on the stock is cautiously optimistic. Out of the 3 analysts covering the company as of 10 Aug, 2024, 1 has given a Hold rating, 1 has recommended a Buy, and 1 has provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company's future prospects.

Concord Biotech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 215.8 318.97 -32.34% 194.83 +10.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.66 33.96 -6.75% 28.25 +12.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.18 13.72 -3.93% 13.04 +1.05% Total Operating Expense 147.7 198.4 -25.55% 135.72 +8.83% Operating Income 68.1 120.57 -43.52% 59.11 +15.21% Net Income Before Taxes 79.52 128.72 -38.22% 71.04 +11.95% Net Income 59.59 95.02 -37.28% 54.49 +9.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.7 9.08 -37.23% 5.21 +9.43%